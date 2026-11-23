Hailey Bieber turned 30 on Sunday, celebrated by Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Camila Morrone, following her viral interview comments about Rhode Beauty.

Hailey Bieber marked her thirtieth birthday on Sunday with a star-studded celebration supported by her closest friends and industry peers. The Rhode Beauty founder was joined on social media by high-profile figures including Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone, and Fai Khadra to honor the milestone. These celebrities shared personal tributes and photographs across their Instagram accounts, highlighting the model's journey and recent professional successes.

Star-Studded Instagram Tributes For Hailey

Kylie Jenner posted two throwback images to her Instagram Stories, captioning the post with a message that read, Sooooo my day 1 turned 30 today! alongside a declaration of love. The first image displayed a selfie of the two beauty entrepreneurs posing closely together, while the second showed them walking hand-in-hand in glamorous attire. Her sister Kendall Jenner also contributed to the online festivities by sharing a black and white photograph taken at an Adele concert in 2023. Kendall accompanied the image with the simple text, my sister is 30, emphasizing their familial bond.

Also read Hailey Bieber’s 30 Best Looks of All Time—in Honor of Her 30th Birthday

Camila Morrone, an ex-partner of Leonardo DiCaprio, posted a vibrant snap of Bieber wearing a gold bikini with the caption, this is 30. Morrone additionally shared a photo of the two posing aboard a yacht, showcasing their shared history and friendship. Fai Khadra contributed a beachside photo featuring the model in a polka dot bikini, standing next to him in a sweet moment captured for the occasion. These digital tributes from the inner circle underscored the high-profile nature of the celebration and the strong connections within the group.

Rhode Co-Founders Mark The Occasion

Bieber's business partner, Lauren Ratner, who serves as the president and co-founder of Rhode, shared a photo of the skincare mogul posing next to a sparkling red birthday cake featuring the number 30. The image was taken at a restaurant, highlighting the professional side of their partnership amidst the personal celebration. Michael D Ratner, Lauren's husband and a film producer, also acknowledged the special day by posting a black and white snapshot of himself with Bieber on his own Instagram Stories.

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The birthday girl took to her own Instagram Stories to share a revealing look, wearing a green top loosely laced with a dainty gold chain and zebra-striped pants. She wrote the number 30 on the image along with three green hearts, displaying her toned physique. In another post, she wore a low-cut black dress for the occasion, demonstrating her signature style. Her husband, Justin Bieber, did not post on Instagram but appears to have celebrated the milestone in person, keeping a lower profile on social media than her friends and colleagues.

Response To Viral Interview Backlash

The birthday celebrations arrive shortly after Bieber addressed online criticism regarding a recent interview with The New York Times. During a discussion at the New York Times DealBook Summit, Bieber spoke about the sale of her brand to e.l.f. beauty for one billion in 2025. She stated that a billion dollars was the amount she would not sell the brand for less than, describing the figure as shooting for the stars. She also credited optimistical delusion for the success of the deal, a phrase that sparked significant debate online.

Many critics online mocked her for being underprepared for the business-focused conversation, with some noting that optimistical is not a standard word in the dictionary. Bieber responded directly to the controversy in an Instagram post on Friday by sharing the dictionary definition of the term, which describes it as a version of optimistic. The post included the text, Anyways…, signaling her move to address the comments and move forward. The timing of her thirtieth birthday thus coincides with a period of both personal celebration and professional defense of her business acumen and public statements.