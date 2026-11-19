Hailey Bieber handles a viral question about Selena Gomez Rare Beauty by pivoting to her Skims collaboration, demonstrating public poise while discussing marriage and social media backlash.

Hailey Bieber navigated a highly specific social media query regarding Selena Gomez by directing the conversation toward her professional partnership with Skims. The interaction highlighted the ongoing public interest in the dynamics between Bieber and Gomez, who have been linked through their relationships with Justin Bieber for over a decade. This moment served as a clear example of how Bieber manages high-profile comparisons and brand-related questions in the digital age.

Bieber Addresses Rare Beauty Inquiry With Skims Focus

During a recent social media exchange, a viewer asked a question that directly involved Selena Gomez and her beauty brand, Rare Beauty. Instead of providing a direct commentary on Gomez or her company, Bieber steered the response toward Skims, the shapewear and clothing line she co-created with her husband. This pivot allowed her to highlight her own entrepreneurial ventures without engaging in potential controversy surrounding the beauty mogul.

Also read Lawsuit Against Selena Gomez Dropped After Her Legal Team Files for Dismissal

Observers noted that the question about Rare Beauty could have been perceived as intrusive or disrespectful given the historical context of the three celebrities' interconnected lives. Bieber's decision to focus on Skims, a company in the clothing market rather than makeup, provided a neutral and productive answer. This approach effectively neutralized the question while promoting her current business interests.

Public Sentiment and Social Media Reactions

The response generated immediate discussion among fans and critics on platforms like Instagram. Some users characterized the original question as inappropriate, noting that asking about Rare Beauty in the context of Bieber's marriage could stir up unnecessary drama. One comment explicitly stated that inquiring about Rare Beauty seemed disrespectful, whereas the question about Skims was viewed as genuine given its different market sector.

Advertisement

Other social media participants expressed a different perspective, suggesting that they would have answered a similar inquiry by referencing Fenty, another major beauty brand owned by Gomez's contemporary. These varied reactions underscore the complexity of public opinion when celebrity businesses intersect with personal relationship histories. The discourse revealed a split in how fans interpret respectful engagement versus intrusive questioning.

Bieber's Past Comments on Drama and Marriage

Bieber has previously addressed the nature of the public's fascination with her relationship with Justin Bieber. In a 2022 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she explained her reluctance to discuss past dramas. She stated that she gets nervous about talking about the subject because she does not want to stir anything up or bring up issues that could become a focal point of controversy.

She also challenged fans who question the validity of her marriage to Justin Bieber. Bieber revealed that she did not know at eighteen years old that Justin was her husband. She emphasized that their relationship evolved over time, with several instances where they could not have predicted their future together. This candid admission highlights the organic nature of their long-term partnership.

Following her podcast appearance, Bieber took to TikTok to discuss the vitriol she encounters online. She described some of the comments she receives as vile and disgusting, asserting that no one should be spoken to in such a manner. She expressed a desire for kindness, noting the irony of releasing content focused on positive messages while facing such harsh criticism.

Relationship Timeline and Family Milestones

The connections between Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, and Hailey Bieber date back to 2015, when Justin and Hailey first began dating. The couple called it quits one year later, during which time Justin briefly rekindled his romance with Gomez. However, Justin and Selena eventually split for good in 2018.

Advertisement

Later that year, Justin and Hailey reconciled and became engaged. They exchanged vows in a New York City courthouse in September 2018. The couple hosted a second wedding ceremony one year later, solidifying their union in a more extensive celebration. These milestones mark the progression of their relationship from public speculation to established partnership.

In August 2024, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber welcomed their first child, a son named Jack Blues. This addition to their family represents a significant new chapter for the couple. The birth of their child has further cemented their status as a modern celebrity power couple, shifting public focus toward their family life and domestic priorities.

Ongoing Respect and Professional Boundaries

Despite years of being pitted against one another by media narratives, Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez have maintained a public stance of respect. Social media interactions between the two women have largely reflected this civility. Their ability to coexist in the public eye without engaging in drama has become a notable aspect of their respective brands.

Bieber's recent handling of the Skims and Rare Beauty question demonstrates her commitment to maintaining professional boundaries. By focusing on her own work and avoiding direct commentary on Gomez's ventures, she reinforces a narrative of mutual respect. This strategy allows her to navigate the complexities of fame while protecting her personal and professional interests.

The incident also highlights the role of social media in shaping celebrity narratives. Quick responses and strategic pivots can significantly influence public perception. Bieber's choice to emphasize Skims over engaging with the Rare Beauty query showcases a deliberate approach to brand management and personal image control in a digital environment.