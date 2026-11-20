Hailey Bieber discusses the intense public scrutiny she faced, her resilient mindset, and her renewed friendship with Selena Gomez following past rumors.

Hailey Bieber has opened up about the intense public scrutiny she endured during her rise to fame and her reconciliation with Selena Gomez. The model, whose maiden name is Baldwin, revealed that she faced significant negativity from the public, including incidents where strangers yelled at her in the street. She also described a disturbing phenomenon where people set up competitive tip jars at Starbucks featuring her image alongside that of another celebrity.

Public Scrutiny and Starbucks Incident

The Rhode brand founder noted that she had never experienced such intense public hostility before. She explained that the way people made her feel suggested that it might be better for her not to exist, highlighting the severity of the emotions directed toward her. This environment of constant perception and scrutiny built a resilience in her over time, as she noted that there is no balance between the good and the bad of public life, only the strength gained from enduring it.

Also read Hailey Bieber Wore One of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s Most Iconic Looks

Selena Gomez Addresses Death Threats

Selena Gomez recently spoke out regarding the online abuse directed at Hailey Bieber, stating that Hailey had reached out to inform her of receiving death threats. Gomez emphasized that this level of hate and bullying is not what she stands for and that no one should have to experience such negativity. She expressed her desire for kindness and wanted this ongoing narrative to stop, noting that she and Hailey have been discussing how to move past the rumors in recent weeks.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Baldwins Past

Hailey Bieber began her career as the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin before becoming a prominent model in young Hollywood. In 2015, she started dating Justin Bieber, who is now thirty-two years old. The couple married in March twenty twenty-three. Both Hailey and Justin, along with Hailey's sister-in-law Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), have since shut down any bad blood or relationship overlap that fueled public speculation.

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Managing Sensitive Nature and Online Hate

Hailey admitted that she cannot simply ignore online hate because she is too sensitive and cares too much to pretend it does not bother her. She described her process of internal regulation, where she tells herself that enough is enough for the day. She tries to put the negativity away to be present and spend time on what matters, acknowledging that it is tough to limit oneself when such negative content is so readily available.

Jax Taylor Health Update

In a separate development, Jax Taylor revealed that he has been diagnosed with cancer after a private health battle. This announcement comes as he addresses his own personal challenges away from the public eye, contrasting with the intense scrutiny faced by celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez.

Resources for Mental Health Support

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text ninety-eight-eight or chat at nine-eight-eight. This resource provides support for those dealing with the intense pressures of public life or personal mental health struggles.