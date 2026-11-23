While promoting her new Disney animated movie Hexed, Hailee Steinfeld took to social media and confirmed she will be returning for Avengers: Doomsday.

While promoting her new Disney animated movie Hexed, Hailee Steinfeld took to social media and confirmed she will be returning for Avengers: Doomsday. Hailee Steinfeld confirmed she is returning as Kate Bishop in Avengers: Doomsday while promoting Disney’s Hexed.

Steinfeld revealed the news on social media with a personalized chair, and the caption explicitly named Avengers: Doomsday. Kate Bishop’s return hints Avengers: Doomsday may finally give Marvel’s Disney+ heroes a bigger role in the crossover.has been leaning heavily into the"cinematic" aspect of the Marvel universe. Despite the intention for a lot of crossover with television shows, there hasn't been much overlap with characters in significant ways.

Also read Hailee Steinfeld Confirms ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Return as Kate Bishop

There are more Fox X-Men inthan new Avengers characters introduced specifically in television shows. However, it looks like that might be shifting, at least a little. revealing a director's chair with her name and a green bow because the chair stream is going to haunt my nightmares specifically. Steinfeld then said,"Hey, so I'm here with my movie 'Hexed,' but it looks like they delivered a chair from a different movie.

" If that was too ambiguous about whether or not Steinfeld is returning as Kate Bishop, the caption cleared that up as it read:"Catch Hailee Steinfeld in Disney's Hexed before she returns in Avengers: Doomsday. "Los Angeles, CA. 02MAR2025: Hailee Steinfeld at the Vanity Fair Party. Editorial credit: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they've ever encountered.

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