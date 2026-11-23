Hailee Steinfeld hints at Kate Bishop's role in Avengers: Doomsday as Jeremy Renner likely exits the MCU, raising questions about Hawkeye's successor.

Hailee Steinfeld has provided a significant visual clue suggesting her character Kate Bishop will appear in the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday. While actor Jeremy Renner has indicated he will not return as Clint Barton, Steinfeld's recent social media activity aligns closely with traditional Marvel casting announcements, fueling speculation about her involvement in the next major cinematic event.

Steinfeld's Video Mimics Marvel Casting Style

While promoting her upcoming animated film Hexed, Steinfeld posted a short video on Instagram that closely resembled the format Marvel Studios uses to reveal its ensemble cast. The clip featured a camera pan toward a director's chair bearing her name. This specific visual cue was heavily utilized in previous Marvel announcements, including those for The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Avengers: Infinity War.

Also read Disney Animation Studios Reveals New Thematic Depth For Upcoming Hexed Film With Hailee Steinfeld And Jared Bush

The recreation of this iconic chair reveal serves as a strong indicator that Steinfeld is once again part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe ensemble. Fans have noted the deliberate parallel to past marketing campaigns, interpreting the gesture as a confirmation of her return to the franchise despite the absence of her mentor.

Replacing Clint Barton in the MCU

The potential return of Kate Bishop addresses a major casting gap left by Jeremy Renner. Renner previously stated that he does not plan to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, leaving the Hawkeye mantle in question. The narrative requires a successor to carry the legacy forward, and Steinfeld's character is the established heir to the role.

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Steinfeld first introduced Kate Bishop in the Disney+ series Hawkeye. In that storyline, Bishop trained alongside Barton and eventually adopted the Hawkeye identity. Her presence in the next film would likely expand on this transition, allowing her to operate as a standalone hero or a leader within a new team structure.

New Team Dynamics and Collaborations

The narrative groundwork for a new team was laid in the post-credits scene of The Marvels. In that moment, Steinfeld's Kate Bishop interacted with Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan. Vellani approached Bishop about forming a new group of young superheroes, setting the stage for future collaborations.

This setup suggests that Avengers: Doomsday may not only feature Steinfeld but also introduce a broader network of younger heroes. The inclusion of characters like Kamala Khan would align with Marvel's strategy to integrate the next generation of heroes into its larger cosmic and terrestrial conflicts.

Cast Expansion and Future Plotlines

Avengers: Doomsday is assembling a vast cast that includes Robert Downey Jr. returning as the villain Doctor Doom and the Fantastic Four joining the fight. Several familiar X-Men characters are also expected to play key roles in the conflict. The sheer size of the ensemble allows for multiple character arcs and team dynamics to unfold simultaneously.

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Steinfeld's potential appearance ensures that the Hawkeye legacy remains visible within this expansive lineup. As Marvel prepares for the next phase of its storytelling, the integration of younger heroes alongside returning legends will be critical to maintaining continuity and audience engagement across the franchise.