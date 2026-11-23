Marvel Studios has officially confirmed Hailee Steinfeld returns as Kate Bishop in Avengers Doomsday, replacing Jeremy Renner and advancing the MCU arrow legacy.

Marvel Studios has officially confirmed that Hailee Steinfeld will reprise her role as Kate Bishop in the highly anticipated film "Avengers: Doomsday." This announcement resolves months of industry speculation regarding the future of the archer legacy following the departure of original actor Jeremy Renner. The confirmation solidifies the transition of the bow-wielding hero within the Marvel Cinematic Universe for its next major cinematic chapter.

Steinfeld revealed the casting news while promoting her animated feature film "Hexed." During the promotional appearance, she held a camera up to a black director's chair that featured her name on the backrest. She joked about the mix-up, stating that she was promoting "Hexed" but that Disney had delivered a chair from a different movie. The official caption for the video noted that fans could catch Steinfeld in "Hexed" before she returns in "Avengers: Doomsday." This visual cue served as the definitive proof of her involvement in the Marvel project.

Also read Hailee Steinfeld Teases Kate Bishop Return in Avengers: Doomsday

Jeremy Renner has explicitly stated he will not be returning as Hawkeye in "Doomsday." The original actor made his position clear during a recent interview, answering the question about his participation with a firm no. He clarified that he was not in the new film and jokingly suggested the Avengers would likely lose because the studio did not call him. Renner attributed the casting decision to the studio, indicating that the mantle has fully passed to the younger generation of heroes.

"No, no, no, no. Not in that one," Renner said in an October interview when asked about returning. "Doomsday I'm not in, so the Avengers will probably lose, just so you know. They didn't call me, so it's their fault. They're going to lose." This candid statement underscores the finality of Renner's exit from the role and the studio's clear direction for the character's future in the expanding multiverse saga.

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Hailee Steinfeld has expressed deep admiration for Kate Bishop, viewing the role as a significant privilege. She told reporters that she would have loved to have had such a character growing up. Steinfeld described Bishop as completely ambitious, driven, and disciplined. She emphasized that the character takes it upon herself to achieve her goals through hard work. This personal connection highlights why Steinfeld was a natural fit for taking over the bow and carrying the Hawkeye legacy forward.

"It's really a privilege to be able to play a character that could in any way possibly inspire anyone," Steinfeld told Variety. "Kate Bishop is a character that I would have loved to have had growing up. She is somebody who is completely ambitious, driven and disciplined, and takes it upon herself to do whatever it is she has to do to achieve her goals." Her words reflect a deep understanding of the character's core motivations and her commitment to honoring the spirit of the role.

Kate Bishop first took up the bow after Clint Barton retired from active duty. The character has appeared in previous MCU projects, including a notable post-credits scene in "The Marvels." That scene featured Steinfeld alongside Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani. This history establishes her as an established hero within the current MCU timeline. Her inclusion in "Avengers: Doomsday" marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of the team and the broader superhero narrative.

"Avengers: Doomsday" is scheduled to feature famous Marvel characters from both the past and present. The team will unite to fight the formidable villain Doctor Doom. The film represents a major shift in the MCU narrative structure. By confirming Steinfeld, Marvel Studios ensures the legacy continues without losing its core identity. Fans can expect a new era of superhero storytelling led by this diverse cast.

The announcement has generated significant buzz among fans who have watched Steinfeld evolve from a supporting character into a central figure in the Marvel universe. Her chemistry with other heroes and her unique take on the archer role have made her a fan favorite. The transition from Renner to Steinfeld is viewed as a successful passage of the torch, ensuring that the Hawkeye mantle remains relevant and compelling for a new generation of viewers.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has finally confirmed a major Avengers Doomsday question involving Gambit, adding another layer of complexity to the film's plot. Channing Tatum has explained the changes to his Cajun accent in Avengers Doomsday, revealing that it is really toned down for the role. These additional casting details further emphasize the scale and ambition of the upcoming film.

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Avengers Doomsday gives fans a striking new look at Lord Doom's mysterious design, teasing the formidable nature of the antagonist. The teases of Doctor Doom in MCU productions ahead of the film are already building anticipation for his on-screen debut. Marvel is carefully laying the groundwork for the villain's impact, ensuring that his presence feels earned and terrifying when he finally confronts the heroes.

New Avengers Doomsday posters have left MCU fans in awe, featuring fierce imagery of Thor, Steve Rogers, and other key characters. With only a month remaining before the film's release, fans are eagerly counting down the days to see how all these elements come together. The posters serve as a visual promise of the epic scale and emotional weight that the film promises to deliver to audiences worldwide.

A fresh Avengers Secret Wars rumor suggests a character cut from Avengers Endgame could return, potentially involving Tony Stark's teenage daughter. This rumor adds another layer of speculation to the future of the MCU following Doomsday. The interconnected nature of these stories means that every casting decision and teaser provides clues about the larger narrative arc that Marvel is building.

The confirmation of Steinfeld's role alongside the rejection of Renner's return marks a definitive turning point for the Hawkeye character. The legacy is no longer in limbo but is firmly in the hands of a new hero who has proven her worth through previous appearances and her own distinct characterization. This move ensures that the Marvel Cinematic Universe can continue to innovate and evolve while respecting its foundational characters and stories.

Fans are now looking forward to seeing how Steinfeld handles the pressure of headlining one of the most significant films in the franchise. Her performance in previous projects has been well-received, and she has shown a clear understanding of the character's journey. The upcoming film will be a test of her ability to carry a major blockbuster and define a new era of superhero storytelling for the Marvel brand.