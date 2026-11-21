The garment was a mix between traditional suiting and eveningwear.

is a favorite fashion designer of many celebrities, from Florence Pugh to Beyoncé. The American fashion designer is a talent who has built a brand around gender-fluid fashions with a focus on exaggerated silhouettes utilizing unique textural fabrics.is the latest to join Reed’s proverbial fan club, having worn one of the designer’s looks to the European premiere of her latest film “Hexed” on Nov. 21 in London.

The actress’s chosen look was a metallic number that was a cross between traditional suiting and an evening gown. The ensemble consisted of a structured suiting jacket crafted of metallic fabric in a rose gold hue. Exaggerated shoulders gave way to black floral detailing and equally eye-catching lapels. The blazer was nipped in at the waist, before jutting out at the hips, creating a dramatic hourglass shape.

Also read Disney's Hexed: Behind the Scenes with Hailee Steinfeld and Jodie Foster

Criss-cross black stitching across the hips and waist gave way to a black skirt that tapered out into a rounded hem in a conical fashion, trimmed with that rose gold metallic fabric, carrying out the motif from the top half. Creating unique shapes seems to be a constant motif in Reed’s designs. These playful, almost futuristic motifs are a throughline in designs,The hip motif in particular, seen in Steinfeld’s look, is a direct reference to 1500s to 1600s dressing.

Bum rolls were used to create a similar shape, worn underneath gowns to widen the skirt and emphasize the slimness of the waist. Hip pads persisted until the 1900s, paired with other undergarments like crinolines or bustles to create a desired shape and style. Notably, designers like Schiaparelli, Alaïa, and Valentino have also utilized this same hip-padded silhouette in designs, calling back to decades of dressing for formal occasions.

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In everyday life, we have certainly moved away from using undergarments like hip pads to create a desired look, but the trend of modifying one’s body for a garment has not fallen out of favor. , with Skims serving as a primary example. Modern shapewear could be considered the next evolution of those bum rolls of history’s past. Steinfeld’s garment eclipsed her footwear and seemingly floated above the ground as she walked the.

The actress wore her dark tresses back in a slicked-back bun, and coated her nails in a vampy shade to match her outfit. Rashida Jones and Hailee Steinfeld attend the “Hexed” European Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Nov. 21, 2026 in London.

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