Hail Is Changing, And Scientists Warn It Could Become More Dangerous

Everyone has a storm story – whether it's that time you just escaped a downpour, or the hailstorm that wrote off your car.

Everyone has a storm story – whether it's that time you just escaped a downpour, or the hailstorm that wrote off your car. , we show that hail conditions may move towards the poles with global warming and shift a bit from summer to winter.

This could lead to more hailstorms in places such as northern Europe, Canada, southeastern Australia and New Zealand's South Island. But is climate change also playing a role? How does hail form? To get hail, you need a thunderstorm, and to get a thunderstorm you need an updraught.

Updraughts form when buoyant air rises in a localized area. They bring up water vapor, which condenses into clouds made of tiny water droplets. Inside a storm, those drops hit each other, and if it's cold enough, liquid drops freeze onto ice particles, growing them into hailstones.

For hail to affect us at ground level, a strong updraught needs to keep hailstones aloft for long enough to grow, and the hailstones must then survive melting as they fall to Earth's surface. Wind shear, or shifts in wind with height, increases storm severity by moving falling rain and hail away from the updraught, so the updraught is not inhibited and can grow stronger. Climate change is warming the atmosphere and adding moisture to it.

Moisture is the fuel for storms, and a warmer atmosphere is more likely to make strong updraughts that can support larger hail. A warmer atmosphere also melts falling hail faster, which might make hailstones shrink or melt away before they reach the ground. So, these two changes work against each other. That's because more melting would mean smaller hail reaches the ground less often, but stronger updraughts would enable larger hailstones.

Global climate models generally can't tell us about individual storms, let alone hailstones – think of a low-resolution image that only shows the broad picture but no details. So, instead of looking at hail directly, our study examined how the ingredients for hailstorms change.

Because the exact relationships between ingredients and hail risk remain unclear, we used several so-called"proxy" relationships, including one that weWe applied three proxies to outputs from eight climate models to look at a range of possible future warming scenarios. First, the proxies and models agree that in the warming scenarios hail-prone conditions are shifting toward the poles – decreasing across mid-latitudes in the southern hemisphere, and increasing in mid-high latitudes, particularly in the northern hemisphere.

We project more frequent hail conditions in northern Europe, Canada and the northwestern US, southeastern Australia, and the South Island of New Zealand; and less frequent hail conditions in northern Australia, most of Africa, southern India and southeastern China. Changes in normalized annual hail-prone days in climate projections under 2 °C and 3 °C of mean global warming. Hatched areas indicate greater model-proxy agreement.

For full details, seeThat means winter crops like wheat may see increasing risk, while risk may decrease for summer crops like maize. If climate changeThird, the different proxies don't always agree, particularly in the tropics where some show increases and others decreases. These disagreements highlight the difficulties in estimating changes in hail environments and how that connects to whether hail happens. Zhang and colleagues took a different approach to ours.

They applied a model of hailstone growth and melting to climate simulations, to examine possible hail sizes and changes in potential damage they might cause. This result is in line with previous reasoning – a warmer atmosphere can melt smaller hailstones away but produce larger hail through stronger updraughts. Both studies show increasing hail risk with increased frequency and hail damage potential in the mid-high latitude northern hemisphere and southeastern South America.

In sub-tropical regions of Africa and northern South America, both studies show decreasing hail risk. In southeast US, mid-northern Africa, southern India, and northeastern Australia, we project decreasing frequency while Zhang and colleagues project increasing damage potential. These two studies point to increasing risk from hail damage in a warming world, even though the details of where this will be experienced are still not clear. Big breakthroughs. Bold ideas. Straight to your inbox.





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