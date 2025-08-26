Hahn Reflects on Metro Leadership, Olympics Transportation Challenges

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn discusses her experiences as Metro Board Chair, addressing issues like immigration enforcement, transportation during protests, and the challenges of preparing for the Olympics.

Los Angeles County Supervisor and Metro Board Chair Janice Hahn recently reflected on her time leading the transportation agency, highlighting both challenges and accomplishments. Hahn, known for her monthly commute on Metro from San Pedro to downtown L.A., emphasized the importance of understanding the diverse needs of riders firsthand.

She cited her experiences on the bus as instrumental in shaping her policy decisions, particularly regarding outreach to homeless riders and the establishment of a Know-Your-Rights campaign in response to federal immigration enforcement. Hahn acknowledged the complex issues facing Metro, particularly the vulnerabilities exposed during heightened immigration enforcement actions. She stressed the agency's commitment to neutrality and providing safe transportation during lawful protests, advocating for protocols that prioritize safe passage for both protesters and the public. Looking ahead, Metro is seeking a substantial $3.2 billion in federal funding to support the upcoming Olympics. Hahn emphasized the immense logistical challenges associated with the event, including leasing and training thousands of additional bus drivers and providing adequate accommodation for them Given the widespread distribution of Olympic venues across Los Angeles County, ensuring seamless transportation for visitors and athletes poses a significant undertaking





LAist

Metro Janice Hahn Olympics Transportation Immigration Protests

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

