This is the first loss of the season for either team. Non-conference play continues.

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 03: PJ Haggerty #4 of the Texas A&M Aggies drives against the Alabama State Hornets during the first half at Reed Arena on November 03, 2026 in College Station, Texas.

PJ Haggerty scored 29 points for Texas A&M, and Jalen Shelley scored eight of his 19 points in overtime, and the undefeated Aggies rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to beat TCU 97-92 on Thursday night. The Aggies ended a four-game losing streak against TCU and are 6-0 for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

Also read TCU vs. Texas A&M Basketball Preview and How to Watch

TCU led most of the second half until Jordan Pope’s layup gave the Aggies a 79-78 lead with 2:09 left in regulation, their first lead since 11:32 remained in the first half. With 34 seconds left, Shelley made 1 of 2 free throws to tie it at 81. Texas A&M forced a turnover, but Haggerty missed a 3 to send it to overtime.

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Shelley hit a 3-pointer to give Texas A&M a 90-87 advantage with 2:44 remaining in OT, and the Aggies led the rest of the way. Shelley was 2 of 2 from distance and made 2 of 4 free throws in the extra period. Mackenzie Mgbako scored 15 points, and Zach Clemence added 14 for Texas A&M. Pope finished with 12 points.

The Aggies trailed 51-39 at halftime but opened the second half on a 22-13 surge to cut the deficit to 64-61. Pope scored eight points and Haggerty added six that included a dunk during the stretch. Texas A&M: The Aggies face Xavier on Wednesday in the Battle 4 Atlantis.