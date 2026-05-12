Hades Partners with Tilda Swinton for Capsule Collecions

Cassie Holland and her sister Isabel, co-founders of Hades, collaborated with actress Tilda Swinton to create two capsule collections after finding her name among their customers' orders in 2024. Each collection was inspired by Swinton's films and the actress's 2025 Berlinale speech. The brand, primarily known for its band merchandise-inspired knits, is known for its bold, limited-edition designs sourced from vibrant band t-shirts and creative repurposing of deadstock fabrics.

In 2024, fashion brand Hades launched a successful collaboration with actress Tilda Swinton after finding her name among their customers' orders. The collaboration resulted in two capsule collections based on Swinton's films and Berlinale speech.

Swinton celebrated her Scottish heritage by sourcing fabrics and manufacturing from Scotland. The second capsule collection, titled "Notes from the Precipice," drew inspiration from Swinton's 2025 Berlinale speech and her poem "Notes for Radical Living.

" Their signature pieces often feature tongue-in-cheek screen prints inspired by band merch and current events. The brand has gained popularity through Instagram and offers bold, limited-edition designs





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Fashion Brand Collaboration Capsule Collections Actress Tilda Swinton Actress Collaborations With Artists Inspired By Swinton's Films

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