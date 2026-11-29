Mel Gibson's WWII drama Hacksaw Ridge is a top stream on Peacock a decade later. Discover why audiences are revisiting the film about conscientious objector Desmond Doss.

Mel Gibson returned to the director's chair for the first time in ten years with Hacksaw Ridge, a World War II drama that revitalized his career. The film, which stars Andrew Garfield as a courageous medic, is currently experiencing a significant resurgence in viewership. According to data from FlixPatrol, the movie has climbed into the ranks of the most-watched titles on the Peacock streaming platform in the United States. This surge marks a notable milestone exactly ten years after the film's original theatrical release.

Historical Context of the Director Comeback

It had been a decade since Mel Gibson directed a feature film prior to his 2016 project. Although Gibson had previously won an Academy Award for Braveheart, Hacksaw Ridge placed him back in contention for Best Director. The film features Andrew Garfield, who also worked with Martin Scorsese on the movie Silence during that same period. It was his performance alongside Gibson that secured Garfield his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

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The True Story Behind the Drama

The narrative follows the extraordinary true story of Desmond Doss during the Battle of Okinawa in World War II. Doss is depicted as a medic who saved seventy-five men without firing or carrying a weapon. He stands as the only American soldier in World War II to fight on the front lines without a gun due to his conscientious objections. Doss believed that while the war itself was justified, killing other humans was morally wrong.

Medic Actions and Honors Received

As an army medic, Desmond Doss single-handedly evacuated wounded soldiers from behind enemy lines. He braved intense fire while tending to injured troops and was wounded by a grenade and sniper shots during the engagement. His heroic actions resulted in him becoming the first conscientious objector to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor. The film highlights his refusal to kill despite the extreme danger and violence surrounding him.

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Streaming Popularity and Audience Interest

Peacock is currently hosting Hacksaw Ridge as one of its top movies in the United States market. FlixPatrol tracks these viewing trends, noting that the title has returned to the list of most-watched content a full ten years after its premiere. This sustained interest suggests that audiences continue to find value in the historical narrative and the performances. The film remains a prominent choice for viewers seeking serious historical dramas on the streaming service.

Legacy and Current Viewer Engagement

The resurgence of Hacksaw Ridge on Peacock underscores the lasting impact of its story and direction. Mel Gibson's work on the project stands as a significant entry in his filmography after his previous directorial hiatus. Andrew Garfield's portrayal of Desmond Doss continues to resonate with modern audiences watching the film at home. The data indicates that historical accuracy and emotional depth drive ongoing viewership for this specific title on streaming platforms.