Hacks star Hannah Einbinder dating journalist Jasper Nathaniel, Page Six reveals

Actress Hannah Einbinder, known for Hacks, has been spotted with journalist Jasper Nathaniel at events and parties, displaying affection and acting like a couple. Einbinder reportedly referred to Nathaniel as her boyfriend during a fan encounter. Nathaniel is recognized for his reporting on the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Einbinder, who identifies as bisexual, was previously linked to comedian Alex Edelman.

“Hacks” star Hannah Einbinder is dating journalist Jasper Nathaniel , Page Six can exclusively reveal. An insider told us Einbinder, 31, brought Nathaniel, 38, as her “date” to a friend’s graduation party in Los Angeles over the weekend and that they were “acting like a couple.

” Our source — who provided photos and a video of the pair at the party — said they were “hugging,” “kissing” and “exchanging affection” throughout the night. Actress Hannah Einbinder is dating Jasper Nathaniel, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Instagram/@infinite_jaz An insider told us Einbinder brought Nathaniel as her “date” to a friend’s graduation party in Los Angeles over the weekend and that they were “acting like a couple.

”The duo looked “pretty comfortable with each other,” according to our informant, who noted that the celebration was an intimate one. Additionally, we’re told Einbinder referred to Nathaniel as her boyfriend last week during a fan encounter at the Provincetown International Film Festival in Massachusetts. A spy told us the writer — who lives in New York City — was “incredibly kind” to two fans and agreed to take their picture with Einbinder.

Our source said the pair was “hugging,” “kissing” and “exchanging affection” throughout the night. The duo looked “pretty comfortable with each other,” according to our informant, who noted that the celebration was an intimate one. We’re told one of the fans leaned in to ask the “gracious and chill” actress, “Is that your boyfriend? ” to which she allegedly replied, “Yeah, kinda.

”It appears the two have been “an item” for at least several weeks. We’re also told Einbinder referred to Nathaniel as her boyfriend last week during a fan encounter at the Provincetown International Film Festival in Massachusetts. We’re told a fan asked Einbinder whether Nathaniel was her “boyfriend,” to which she allegedly replied, “Yeah, kinda.

”Einbinder made headlines during the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards forAfter winning the Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, Einbinder rattled off numerous thank-yous and concluded by shouting out the Philadelphia Eagles, condemning President Trump’s immigration agenda and calling for the end of the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories. Einbinder made headlines during the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards for concluding her acceptance speech, “Go Birds, f–k ICE and free Palestine.

”Nathaniel was likely among those who appreciated the remarks, as he is best known for his on-the-ground reporting from the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Einbinder — who identifies as bisexual — was last publicly linked to comedian Alex Edelman. The former couple is pictured above in 2022.

“Go Birds, f–k ICE and free Palestine,” she stated very clearly into the mic before walking away. Nathaniel was likely among those who appreciated the remarks, as he is best known for his on-the-ground reporting from the occupied West Bank. Actress Hannah Einbinder is dating Jasper Nathaniel, Page Six can exclusively reveal.

Instagram/@infinite_jaz An insider told us Einbinder brought Nathaniel as her"date" to a friend's graduation party in Los Angeles over the weekend and that they were"acting like a couple.

"Our source said the pair was"hugging,""kissing" and"exchanging affection" throughout the night. The duo looked"pretty comfortable with each other," according to our informant, who noted that the celebration was an intimate one. We're also told Einbinder referred to Nathaniel as her boyfriend last week during a fan encounter at the Provincetown International Film Festival in Massachusetts.

We're told a fan asked Einbinder whether Nathaniel was her"boyfriend," to which she allegedly replied,"Yeah, kinda.

"Einbinder made headlines during the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards for concluding her acceptance speech,"Go Birds, f--k ICE and free Palestine. "Nathaniel was likely among those who appreciated the remarks, as he is best known for his on-the-ground reporting from the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Einbinder -- who identifies as bisexual -- was last publicly linked to comedian Alex Edelman. The former couple is pictured above in 2022.





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