Hacks Star Criticizes Spencer Pratt's Mayoral Run, Calls for Voters to Block Money‑Driven Politics

At a critics‑choice event, Hannah Einbinder denounced reality‑TV candidate Spencer Pratt, arguing that wealth, not ideology, fuels his mayoral surge, and pledged to support councilmember Nithya Raman.

Hannah Einbinder , the 31‑year‑old star of HBO's comedy series Hacks, used a high‑profile speaking slot at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television in Los Angeles to denounce the mayoral bid of reality‑TV figure Spencer Pratt .

In an interview with Variety, the actress argued that money, not ideology, is the real engine behind Pratt's surge in popularity.



\"There's a lot of wealth in this city, and many people pretend to be progressive while their voting decisions are driven by cash flow," Einbinder said. She warned voters that the influx of money into the race could mask the true priorities of candidates and urged Angelenos to resist the influence of deep‑pocketed backers.

The criticism came just after the series finale of Hacks aired, and it coincided with Pratt's campaign gaining additional high‑profile support from music executive Scooter Braun, boyfriend of actress Sydney Sweeney.



\"I'm underwhelmed in a lot of ways,\" Einbinder continued, adding that she intends to cast her ballot for City Councilmember Nithya Raman, who is running on an affordable‑housing platform positioned to the left of incumbent Mayor Karen Bass.

While Bass, 72, has overseen a decline in most crime categories during her tenure, her opponents argue that the city's homelessness crisis and rising housing costs demand more aggressive action. Einbinder emphasized that she is being pragmatic about her choice, noting that she does not see any perfect candidate in the crowded field.



\"Spencer shouldn't, and neither should I,\" she replied when asked whether she would consider a run for office herself, referencing a suggestion from Variety reporter Marc Malkin.

The comment sparked a brief back‑and‑forth with former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, who publicly opposed Pratt's candidacy at the American Music Awards, stating she would not support a reality‑star for mayor. Rinna later clarified that while she respects Pratt, she believes the office requires expertise beyond entertainment fame.





\"We need people with knowledge and experience to run for office, not someone who lives on a red carpet surrounded by armed security," Pratt retorted on X, accusing critics of being insulated from the daily hardships faced by Angelenos. Recent polling from the Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies, commissioned by the Los Angeles Times, shows a tightly contested race: 26 percent of respondents back incumbent Bass, 25 percent favor Raman, and 22 percent support Pratt ahead of the June 2 primary.

The contest highlights a broader debate in Los Angeles about the role of money, celebrity, and policy expertise in municipal elections





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