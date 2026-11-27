The breach was discovered within the last month during system upgrade work, according to Reuters.

. Hackers are said to have gained access to Cloud One, the Air Force's cloud computing infrastructure. It's not clear who the hackers were and what data they may have obtained, according to One person familiar with the matter said the hackers exploited a vulnerability to access what's known as the control plane.

They compared this to"a universal remote," that could potentially allow someone"to check the operational status of military aircraft or the movement of spare parts.

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" However, it's not clear if the hackers actually did this.said. The emergence of the issue has put certain projects on hold, including an effort to shift more mission apps to Cloud One. Some users' admin rights were reportedly revoked and updates to applications that are already running on Cloud One were prohibited, stopping staff from applying various fixes. The Air Force said it"does not comment on the security posture, vulnerabilities or operational status of specific networks and systems.