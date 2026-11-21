The hackers breached the FBI’s National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, CNN reported on Friday, citing multiple sources familiar with the investigation.

The hackers breached the FBI’s National Crime Information Center database, FBI officials learned of the intrusion earlier this week, according to the outlet. The intrusion marks the second reported cyber attack targeting the FBI in recent months, and follows aThe Trump administration, however, is adamant recent glitches affecting Microsoft, several major US banks, air traffic control systems and the National Security Agency areThe hackers reportedly targeted the FBI’s National Crime Information Center database, which is used by law enforcement agencies nationwide.

Advertisement The crime information center database is used by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to share information about warrants and background checks. It’s unclear if the FBI has an inkling of who may be responsible for the cyber attack, but the bureau was targeted in September by a digital extortion group known asFramestock – stock.adobe.com The group reportedly stole the data of a large number of current and former FBI employees, according to Reuters.

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ShinyHunters said in a statement posted on the dark web that it hacked the FBI in response to a bureau announcement advising organizations and individuals not to pay a ransom if targeted by the group.