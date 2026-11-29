Hackers infiltrated the Air Force's cloud computing system earlier this year, but the breach was a minor nuisance and didn't impact any mission critical or classified systems.

Hackers infiltrated the Air Force's cloud computing system in early 2026, but the breach was a minor nuisance and did not impact any mission critical or classified systems, according to a person familiar with the incident who was not authorized to discuss it publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Still, the incident is under investigation with the White House's National Security Council and Homeland Security Council, which are working to ensure that any cyberthreats are identified and addressed as they develop. The Pentagon's Cyber Defense Command has mitigated the threat to the Air Force's Cloud One platform and improved the military's cybersecurity, the person said.

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Among its functions, the Cloud One platform enables the Air Force to coordinate across its global footprint for its operations, logistics, maintenance records, weapons tracking and personnel data. The Air Force declined comment on the operational status of specific networks and systems, but stressed that it consistently updates its cloud computing abilities to meet the changing needs of military and defensive operations.