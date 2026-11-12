Hackers Exploit Weak SQL Server Credentials to Deploy Cryptominers and Remote Access Trojans

FortiGuard researchers reveal a campaign tArgeting exposed Microsoft SQL servers,using brute-force attacks to install Monero miners and Gh0st RAT via T-SQL command abuse.

Active Threat Campaign Targets Exposed Microsoft SQL Servers

Technical Execution and Malware Delivery Mechanisms

A sophisticated and active threat campaign has been identified targeting internet-facing Microsoft SQL Server instances. This operation, uncovered by researchers at FortiGuard Labs in early October,leverages a combination of automated port scanning,brute-force credential guessing, and the abuse of Transact-SQL administrative commands to compromise servers. The primary objective of the attackers is not merely to access database information but to execute commands directly on the underlying Windows operating systems. By exploiting fRail or static credentials,malicious actors gain unrestricted administrative control, allowing them to deploy malicious payloads without needing to utilize complex software vulnerabilities or zero-day exploits. This approach highlights a critical vulnerability in modern IT infrastructure where misconfigured or exposed databases serve as an easy entry point for systemic compromise.

The attack chain begins with a Go-based payload disguised as dllhost.exe. This initial component utilizes the open-source Naabu port scanner to identify target machines. It retrieves specific IP address ranges from an attacker-controlled server, expands them into broader CIDR network ranges, and systematically scans for systems with TCP port 1433 open,which is the default communication port for Microsoft SQL Server. Once a vulnerable server is identified, a secondary executable named dwn.exe or dwm.exe is launched to perform a brute-force login attempt. This tool iterates through a predefined list of usernames, typically including standard administrative accounts like sa and admin and tests them against a dictionary of more than two thousand seven hundred common passwords. Upon a successful authentication, the malware executes T-SQL commands sourced from a file named 2018.sql. A critical step in this phase involves enabling the xp_cmdshell feature, a legacy SQL Server functionality that permits the execution of operating system commands, thereby bridging the gap between the database layer and the host machine.

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Deployment of Cryptominers and Remote Access Trojans

The ultimate goal of this campaign is to establish persistent control and extract value from the compromised infrastructure through two distinct malware families. The first payload is a Monero cryptocurrency miner, specifically an XMRig variant, which is disguised as a legitimate file named MicrosoftEdgeUpdate.exe to evade suspicion. This miner hijacks the server's central processing unit resources to mine digital currency, communicating with mining pools via a hardcoded wallet address. The second and more dangerous component is a variant of the Gh0st Remote Access Trojan, distributed as winlogon.exe. This malware provides attackers with extensive control capabilities, including keylogging, remote desktop access, file management, data theft, and the execution of over thirty distinct control commands. The RAT is further enhanced with plugins for screen capturing and remote desktop functionality, allowing for deep, long-term surveillance and operational control over the infected systems.

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Persistence Strategies and Security Recommendations

To ensure long-term access, the malware employs multiple persistence mechanisms that survive system reboots and initial cleanup attempts. The initial loader creates scheduled tasks to execute its components regularly, while the Gh0st RAT embeds itself in the Windows registry Dash key, installs as a Windows service, and schedules a task to launch every thirty minutes. Additionally, malware copies are placed in startup directories to ensure execution upon system initialization. Security experts,including Shane Barney of Keeper Security and Jason Soroko of Sectigo, emphasize that the root cause of these breaches is often the reliance on static,standing credentials and the exposure of administrative interfaces to the public internet. they recommend that organizations immediately restrict direct internet access to SQL Server instances, enforce strong and unique credentials, and disable xp_cmdshell unless strictly required for legitimate operations. Furthermore, experts advise implementing a zero-trust architecture with privileged access management solutions, ensuring that database credentials aren't hardcoded in legacy applications and that all administrative access is continuously monitored and rotated to prevent brute-force successes.