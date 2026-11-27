Hackers have breached the US Air Force's flagship Cloud One cloud computing platform, discovered during a system upgrade within the past month, causing disruption and prompting investigation by US Cyber Command. The incident is the latest in a series of cyberattacks on US government and military systems.

Hackers have breached the US Air Force's flagship Cloud One cloud computing platform, according to three sources familiar with the matter who spoke to Reuters.

The intrusion was discovered within the past month or so during work to upgrade the system, two of the people said. The breach could jeopardize a vast swathe of sensitive tactical, personnel and logistics data. The discovery has led to disruption across the platform. The identity of the hackers, the full scope of the intrusion and whether any data was stolen remain unknown, Reuters reported.

Also read Hackers Breach US Air Force Cloud One Software

In a statement to Fox News Digital, an Air Force spokesperson said: The Department of the Air Force does not comment on the security posture, vulnerabilities, or operational status of specific networks and systems. We continuously take prudent measures to protect Department information, systems, and mission capabilities. Ensuring the security, resilience, and availability of our most critical warfighting assets remains a top priority.

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The Department continues to assess and modernize its enterprise cloud capabilities to meet evolving mission, security, resilience, and user requirements. Decisions regarding technical architecture, workload placement, contracts, and future capabilities are made through established governance, acquisition, and risk-management processes. Cloud One was initiated in 2017 as a one-stop shop for the Air Force's IT needs. It combines the resources of four major operators: Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle and Alphabet.

Cloud One Supports Military Operations

The platform powers scores of applications, including ones that manage personnel data, pay, logistics and maintenance. Among them are the Air Force's Cloud-Based Command and Control system, which collates air defense radar and other data feeds from across North America. Also included is the Theater Integrated Combat Munitions System, which tracks bombs and missiles across more than 200 US Air Force locations around the world. Cloud One is among the US military's biggest cloud platforms, according to two sources.

SAIC was the prime contractor for Cloud One until 2025, when Leidos took over. SAIC did not respond to a request seeking comment. Leidos referred questions to the Air Force. Investigators have called in Cyber Command, the US military's cyber force, to assess the damage, one source said.

One source said the cyber intruders exploited a software vulnerability to reach the control plane. That person likened the control plane to a universal remote, as intruders could in theory leverage their access to check the operational status of military aircraft or the movement of spare parts. It was unclear whether the hackers did so in this case. The discovery of the hack led to a range of disruption.

Disruption Hits Cloud One Users

Two sources, along with a fourth person familiar with the matter, said efforts to migrate back-office applications to Cloud One have been paused. This was a longstanding military priority. Updates to applications already running on Cloud One were blocked, leaving Air Force personnel unable to apply fixes just as a new batch of serious software vulnerabilities has been disclosed across the technology industry. A fifth source said some users had their administrator rights revoked.

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The breach poses a particularly serious problem for cloud-based networks because of the ability of AI models to swiftly detect weaknesses across wide surface areas. The reported breach is the latest in a series of recently disclosed hacks on government and military systems. The FBI's National Crime Information Center has been the victim of hacking twice in the past few months, CNN reported last Friday.

The CIA also recently suffered a data breach that exposed unclassified data used by law enforcement across the country, sources told Fox News. Department of Homeland Security systems were hit by a recent leak of personnel information. A breach affected at least two spy agencies, and the Treasury Department also suffered a hack.

Recent Government Cyber Breaches

Additionally, the National Security Agency made headlines when sources reportedly told CNN its internal communication network was suffering a service outage. Former White House Chief Information Officer Theresa Payton examined the national security implications of this hack. Payton outlined why seventeen government agencies remain highly vulnerable to sophisticated cyberattacks amid a wider string of high-profile technology outages.

In a 2023 commentary carried by the online publication FedScoop, Cloud One's leadership touted what they called a 100% success rate in beating back what they said was a staggering number of attempts to penetrate the platform. There is no room for error when it comes to security, Cloud One's leadership wrote. The recent string of breaches highlights ongoing vulnerabilities in US government and military networks.

The Air Force has not provided further details on the Cloud One breach, citing security concerns. The investigation by Cyber Command is ongoing.