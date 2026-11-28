Hackers have breached the U.S. Air Force’s cloud computing system, according to several reports, possibly jeopardizing sensitive military information.

- Hackers have breached the U.S. Air Force’s cloud computing system, according to several reports, possibly jeopardizing sensitive military information. Reuters first reported that hackers accessed the Air Force’s flagship cloud computing platform, known as Cloud One.

The breach was discovered in the past month as upgrades were being done to the system, two sources told Reuters. The discovery of the breach led to disruptions in the systems, Reuters reported, but the extent of the breach or the identity of the hackers has not been disclosed. Nor is it known if any data has been stolen. The Air Force has not disclosed any information about the reported breach.

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“The department of the Air Force does not comment on the security posture, vulnerabilities, or operational status of specific networks and systems,” an Air Force spokesperson told NBC News . Reuters referred to Cloud One as a “one-stop shop for the Air Force’s IT needs” and said it handles applications that manage personnel information, logistics and maintenance.