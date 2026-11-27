A reported cyberattack on the U.S. Air Force’s Cloud One platform has raised concerns about potential exposure of sensitive military data.

Hackers broke into a US Air Force cloud computing platform, causing disruptions, according to Reuters. Retired CIA Operations Officer Rick De La Torre weighs in on the significance of the breach.

Hackers breached the U.S. Air Force’s flagship cloud computing platform, potentially exposing sensitive military information, according to reports. Hackers reportedly infiltrated Cloud One, the Air Force’s flagship cloud computing platform, potentially exposing sensitive military information. The intrusion was reportedly detected within the past month during upgrade work, causing disruptions across the platform. The Air Force has declined to comment on specific security details.

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The incident follows other reported breaches involving FBI databases and internal systems, raising concerns about cybersecurity risks across U.S. government agencies. Three people familiar with the matter confirmed the information to ​Reuters, the first media outlet to report the story. An official also confirmed the hack to NBC News but could not provide any additional information about timing or the attack’s impact.