Cyberattack on US Air Force Cloud One platform disrupts missile tracking and administrative systems. Cyber Command assesses damage as contractor Leidos faces scrutiny.

Hackers successfully breached the U.S. Air Force's Cloud One computing platform, a critical infrastructure system housing sensitive military information and disrupting essential operations. The intrusion has directly impacted systems used to track bombs and missiles across more than 200 Air Force locations worldwide, raising significant concerns about national security vulnerabilities in digital defense networks.

Cloud One Breach Details and Immediate Impact

Two sources confirmed to investigators that the breach involved the Cloud One platform, which supports various military applications beyond just weapons tracking. The discovery of the unauthorized access interrupted ongoing efforts to move additional administrative applications onto the Cloud One infrastructure. Furthermore, updates to applications already hosted on the platform were blocked, effectively preventing personnel from applying necessary software fixes and security patches.

Also read Cloud One Cyber Breach Halts Air Force IT Operations

Official Responses and Contractor Accountability

In a formal statement, the Air Force declined to discuss the specific security or operational status of individual networks involved in the incident. A spokesperson stated that the Department of the Air Force continuously takes prudent measures to protect information, systems, and mission capabilities. Leidos, which took over as Cloud One's prime contractor in 2025, referred all questions regarding the breach to the Air Force for official clarification.

Investigation Led by Cyber Command

Investigators called in U.S. Cyber Command to assess the full extent of the damage and determine the scope of the breach. The specialized military command did not respond to requests for comment from news agencies regarding the investigation's progress. The previous contractor, SAIC, also failed to respond to inquiries about their involvement or security protocols prior to the transition to Leidos.

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Long-Term Operational Consequences

The disruption to software updates poses a long-term risk to the security of the Cloud One platform. Without the ability to apply critical fixes, systems running on the platform may remain vulnerable to further exploitation or malware infections. This situation highlights the challenges of maintaining secure, up-to-date infrastructure in complex military environments.

Security Implications for Global Deployments

With systems tracking bombs and missiles at over 200 global locations, the breach has far-reaching implications for operational readiness. The inability to update these systems could compromise the accuracy and reliability of military assets in various theaters of operation. The incident underscores the critical need for robust cybersecurity measures in all aspects of military technology.