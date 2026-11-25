El Cajon officials confirm a major cyberattack on September 27, resulting in the theft of 8TB of sensitive police and tax records from the city network.

City Manager Graham Mitchell of El Cajon, California, has officially confirmed a significant cybersecurity breach that compromised the city's digital infrastructure. The incident, which occurred on September 27, resulted in the theft of approximately eight terabytes of sensitive data. This massive trove includes employee W-2 tax forms, 911 call recordings, undercover police rosters, and internal affairs trackers.

El Cajon Data Breach Timeline

Mitchell disclosed that the network security incident took place well before a series of high-profile cyberattacks recently disrupted airports, banks, and government agencies across the United States. Upon discovery, the City of El Cajon immediately launched an internal investigation. They also engaged a forensic firm to determine the full scope of the unauthorized access and data exfiltration.

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While the investigation continues, city officials are working to minimize potential impacts on the community. A statement from Mitchell emphasized that the primary focus remains on a safe and efficient remediation process. The city confirmed it is fully operational and remains committed to protecting the data it maintains for residents and employees.

Ransomware Leak Site Claims

The stolen information has appeared on a ransomware leak site operated by the attackers. Gary Hayslip, a cybersecurity expert with San Diego's Cyber Center of Excellence, confirmed to NBC 7 that the hackers claim to have administrative credentials for critical systems. These claims were corroborated by a Florida-based firm called Cenova Cyber-Managed Security Services, which monitored the situation.

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Cenova noted that the hackers are selling access to sensitive internal documents. The leak includes department internal affairs trackers and other confidential materials. This highlights the severe security weaknesses that can leave local governments vulnerable to sophisticated cybercriminal syndicates.

Vulnerabilities in Public Sector Systems

Hayslip explained that cities, hospitals, and colleges are prime targets for hackers. These institutions store vast amounts of personal data that can be used to access and financially exploit bank accounts. The environments are often intricate, featuring older technologies connected to newer systems, creating entry points for attackers.

According to Hayslip, criminal syndicates view data as a high-value commodity. He stated that data is money and that this activity is a multi-billion dollar business for cybercriminals. These groups actively scan for vulnerabilities in public sector networks to exploit them for financial gain.

Gaps in Local Government Cybersecurity

Cenova Cyber-Managed Security Services identified three specific gaps common in public-sector incidents. The first is vulnerabilities that sit unpatched for extended periods. The second is the lack of continuous monitoring to detect suspicious movement within the network. The third is data collection and retention without a clear map of where that information resides.

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The El Cajon breach underscores the urgent need for better cybersecurity practices in local government. With sensitive police and tax-related information now exposed, the city faces ongoing challenges in protecting its citizens. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with inadequate digital defense strategies.