Hackers breached Cloud One, the U.S. Air Force’s main cloud platform, Reuters reports. During an upgrade, some services paused, admin access was cut, and Cyber Command was called in. Scope and data impact unclear.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 10: The Pentagon is seen from a flight taking off from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on October 10, 2026 in Arlington, Virginia.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 21: U.S. President Donald Trump listens as U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks during a roundtable discussion on cybercrime in the East Room of the White House on October 21, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump hosted the roundtable focusing on combating cybercrime and foreign criminal networks exploiting Americans.

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Plans to move more back-office applications onto the platform were paused, updates to existing applications were blocked, and some users lost administrator access, Reuters reported.at more than 200 Air Force locations worldwide. It combines services from Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle, and Alphabet and has been used by the Air Force since 2017.to reach a central control system.