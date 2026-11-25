An NBC Bay Area investigation identified cyberattacks affecting at least 60 Bay Area public institutions since 2019, with hackers demanding millions of dollars in ransom

An NBC Bay Area investigation identified cyberattacks affecting at least 60 Bay Area public institutions since 2019, with hackers demanding millions of dollars in ransomHackers are targeting public institutions across the Bay Area, stealing sensitive data, demanding millions in ransom and disrupting essential government services.

An NBC Bay Area investigation identified at least 60 public institutions – from cities and government agencies to public universities and health plans – targeted by cyberattacks since 2019.

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“They want to just hold you hostage,” said Bret Prebula, city manager for Suisun City. “I do worry that municipalities are now the flavor of the moment for threat actors. ” During his nearly two decades working in local government, Prebula has witnessed his fair share of emergencies. Nothing, however, prepared him for the cyberattack that crippled Suisun City’s computer network, disrupted emergency services, and left hackers demanding a ransom.

“I didn’t have this on my bingo card,” Prebula said of the August ransomware attack the city is still recovering from. “It was not what I thought I’d be dealing with. ” Bret Prebula, city manager of Suisun City, says the community is still recovering after cybercriminals hacked into the city's computer system in August, impacting every department from police to public works.

According to Prebula, hackers gained access to the city’s computer network, encrypted its files, and demanded a ransom payment in exchange for unlocking them. To contain the attack, Suisun City shut down its computer network and declared a state of emergency. The city’s 911 dispatchers were forced to relocate to Solano County’s Emergency Communications Center – where they continue to work – so they could keep taking emergency calls.

“We went into essentially an analog mode,” he said. “We intentionally cut off our access just so couldn't move around. ”Bret Prebula, city manager of Suisun City Bret Prebula, city manager of Suisun City, told Senior Investigative Reporter Bigad Shaban that he hopes city hall will be fully back online by the new year following a ransomware attack in August.

City staff worked around the clock to restore essential services, even as critical computer systems remained inaccessible and many city departments closed their doors to the public. Prebula said the attack disrupted operations in every city department. Suisun City, with roughly 29,000 residents, illustrates how even small communities can become targets.

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While the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit identified at least 60 public institutions targeted by cyberattacks over the past seven years, determining the extent of the damage proved more difficult. Many cities and public agencies declined to discuss the financial costs of the attacks or who may have been responsible. The August cyberattack in Suisun City left public counters at city hall shuttered for weeks and the community is still recovering months later.

The threat extends far beyond the Bay Area. Across the country, hackers are using tactics ranging from ransomware attacks that lock government files, to phishing scams that trick employees into handing over money or computer access. In 2025, the FBI received more than one million complaints about potential internet crimes in the U.S., up 17% from the previous year. Total reported financial losses exceeded $20 billion.

Ransomware complaints have also surged nationally. The agency received more than 3,600 reports of ransomware attacks in 2025 – roughly 10 a day and an increase of more than 50% compared to 2022. In Suisun City’s case, Prebula declined to disclose how much the cybercriminals demanded, whether the city paid, or who investigators believe was responsible, citing the FBI’s ongoing probe.

“We definitely have a plague right now of cyberattacks, of ransomware, of exfiltration of data,” said Mike Sena, executive director of the Northern California Regional Intelligence Center. “Probably more than we’ve ever seen in the history of the internet. ”Experts warn government agencies can be particularly vulnerable. They hold vast amounts of sensitive data and often lack the resources to defend their computer networks against increasingly sophisticated attacks.

“These are organizations that are target rich, but resource poor, so they’re very attractive for ransomware actors,” said Mike McNerney, board chair of the “If you can knock offline, say, for example, a 911 dispatch, that causes a lot of concern and even panic, which makes these cities more likely to pay the ransom that you’re requesting. ”Mike McNerney is the board chair of the Institute for Security and Technology, a nonprofit that aims to find solutions to emerging cybersecurity threats.

Across the Bay Area, the consequences have ranged from stolen personal information to millions of dollars in public funds transferred to fraudulent accounts. In 2024, the City of St. Helena reported that cyber thieves stole data from the city’s network, including financial account numbers, government identification numbers, and “limited medical details. ” Other attacks have involved ransom demands, with hackers threatening to keep critical files locked or publish the stolen information unless victims pay.

The UC San Francisco School of Medicine paid more than $1 million in 2020 to regain access to critical scientific data encrypted by hackers, according to the university. After Oakland refused an $8 million ransom demand in 2023, hackers released personal data belonging to thousands of current and former city employees, including police officers. The following year, cyber thieves stole $950,000 from the Marin Housing Authority by impersonating a trusted vendor, according to a Marin County Civil Grand Jury report.

In 2025, the city reported a data breach from the previous year in which hackers stole Social Security numbers, medical information, financial account information, and other personal data. Then in August, city officials disclosed that a phishing scam fooled the city into sending $913,839.81 to an account controlled by someone impersonating a city vendor. According to the city, police later recovered nearly $700,000 of the stolen funds.

Cybercriminals are setting their sights on cities throughout the Bay Area and its costing communities more than just money. Senior Investigative Reporter Bigad Shaban previews his latest investigation. Even when U.S. law enforcement officials identify the hackers, bringing them to justice can be difficult.

“Many of them are operating in nations that we have no agreements for extradition with,” Sena said. “In some cases, we don’t get cooperation from foreign law enforcement at all. ”Members of the group are suspected of operating out of Russia, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

“The story of ransomware in 2025 is, in large part, the story of Akira,” stated a report from At-Bay, which also noted the group’s average ransom demand that year rose to $1.2 million. “You’re looking at pretty well-resourced criminal organizations,” McNerney said. “Think about an online mafia group, largely overseas. ” As hackers continue to target public agencies, cybersecurity experts warn smaller communities need more help defending themselves.

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We’re leaving small organizations to fend for themselves against sophisticated cyber-criminal gangs without access to the kind of cyber security services they need.

“We’re leaving small organizations to fend for themselves against sophisticated cyber-criminal gangs without access to the kind of cyber security services they need,” said Ann Cleaveland, executive director of the Center for Long-Term Cybersecurity at UC Berkeley. Cleaveland and her team have been researching how governments can best prevent and respond to cyberattacks. She said local governments should hire their own cybersecurity specialists or contract with private firms to protect their networks.

Since smaller cities often lack the resources to build their own cybersecurity teams, Cleaveland says some states have started pooling their expertise and resources to make certain tools available to local governments. These states are leading the way in protecting cities from cyberattacks In California, the state runs the Cybersecurity Integration Center to help public agencies prevent and respond to cyberattacks.

Six other states have established programs known as a “civilian cyber corps,” where cybersecurity experts are recruited from the private sector to serve as volunteers, deploying across the state as needed.

“It’s more cost-effective to pool these services, rather than having everybody recreate the wheel,” Cleaveland said. Sena also urged local public agencies targeted by hackers to report the incidents to the Northern California Regional Intelligence Center. Suisun City extends closure of City Hall, public services amid cybersecurity probe Aided by artificial intelligence and other tools available for purchase on the dark web, experts like Sena warn that launching cyberattacks from thousands of miles away has become easier and more accessible.

“You’ve got folks who are just straight-up crooks that are using AI, using machine learning tools to get better at what they do,” Sena said. “You can go on the dark web and buy codes and scripts and things that you can go after people with. ” In Suisun City, Prebula has a theory about what may have attracted hackers to his city: a publicly posted government agenda.

Weeks before the attack, city officials approved a contract to strengthen Suisun City’s cyber defenses. Under California’s transparency laws, the meeting agenda announcing the proposed contract had to be made publicly available on the city’s website. Prebula suspects hackers may have seen the agenda, learned about the city’s plans to strengthen its defenses and targeted the city just days before the new protections were scheduled to take effect.

He also believes AI could have helped hackers identify the contract and the city’s vulnerabilities. Prebula said he can’t discuss specific details of the city’s investigation and did not provide NBC Bay Area with any evidence that hackers reviewed the agenda or used AI to identify Suisun City as a target. While Suisun City officials could not confirm whether AI was used in the attack, Prebula warned the technology could make it easier for cybercriminals to identify potential targets.

“AI has made it so easy now for to understand what’s happening in all the city council meetings within seconds,” Prebula said. “I think it really puts a spotlight that you’re doing something to improve yourself, which is just a little bit of an awareness to a threat actor that they should come knocking on the door. ” More than three months after hackers found their way inside Suisun City Hall, counters are back open, and computers are running again.

But 911 dispatchers are still working out of the sheriff’s office across town. The city hopes to be fully operational by early 2027. Prebula says stronger cyber defenses are already helping to protect Suisun City, but believes smaller communities like his need more help from the state to defend against future attacks.

“We've got to make it more of a priority in the future,” Prebula said. “Rising tides will lift all boats. ”