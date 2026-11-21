Hackers allegedly accessed a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) system used to pay farmers, as a cybersecurity incident disrupted agency applications, according to reports.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 11: Rain falls on the U.S. Department of Agriculture building on April 11, 2025 in Washington. Hackers allegedly accessed a U.S. Department of Agriculture system used to pay farmers, as a cybersecurity incident disrupted agency applications, according to reports.reported that hackers breached the farmer-payment system earlier this week.

The media outlet noted that USDA notified staff on Thursday.the incident was a "cyberthreat," not a software update. He said no personally identifiable information or data was lost and security systems worked. Outages affected Farm Production and Conservation applications, including Farm Service Agency loan software and a Natural Resources Conservation Service program used to release farmer payments, according tosaid the USDA security office uncovered the incident, leading officials to reset database passwords and restart applications across all environments.

Advertisement

A technical bulletin warned some services could have intermittent outages through the week,ALDOT planning island that blocks exiting I-10 drivers from going straight to Causeway