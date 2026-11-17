He will be sentenced next week.

Arion Kurtaj leaked 90 videos of GTA VI years before its release.is a senior reporter covering technology, gaming, and more. He joined The Verge in 2019 after nearly two years at Techmeme.

Kurtaj, who is now 21, hacked BT/EE sometime between August and November 2021, and starting in early November of that year, the company “noted a marked increase in unauthorised SIM swaps of their customers mobile phones. ” He was charged for those offenses and moved to a hotel for his “own protection” in September 2022, but “breached his bail conditions to carry out further hacks on major companies using a mobile phone, the hotel TV’s Wi-Fi and a firestick,” including hacks on Rockstar Games, Uber, and Revolut, the CPS says.

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