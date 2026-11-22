Hachette announced that David French will translate The Last Wish and Blood of Elves, with US release dates set for July 27, 2027, pushing the books into the next year. Category: Entertainment

Hachette has officially updated the publication timeline for the English translations of Andrzej Sapkowski's foundational The Witcher novels, moving the release dates for The Last Wish and Blood of Elves to July 27, 2027. This decision by the major publishing house introduces a significant delay to the English release of these specific titles, pushing the new translations further into the next year than initially planned.

Publication Timeline Shifts in Detail

The publisher originally placed both titles on its 2026 calendar, signaling an intention to bring them to readers within the current year. However, the U.S. release date underwent a shift to April 27, 2027, earlier in the year. Orbit, the imprint handling the distribution, has now confirmed the July 27, 2027, date in its updated paperback and ebook listings. This adjustment means the new translations will arrive approximately three months later than the April target date previously communicated to the market.

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David French's Translation Project

David French is the translator responsible for this comprehensive update to the Sapkowski bibliography. French already translates the prequel Crossroads of Ravens , as well as six of the eight books that preceded the current release cycle. Hachette's deal for the prequel included a specific clause requiring French to revisit the two titles previously translated by Danusia Stok. This ensures a consistent translation voice across the entire Geralt saga for English-speaking audiences, a change that has been anticipated by long-time fans of the series.

Legacy of Danusia Stok's Versions

The original English translations by Danusia Stok have been the standard for readers for nearly two decades. These versions introduced characters like Geralt of Rivia and Yennefer of Vengerberg to the Anglophone world through collections like The Last Wish . While those editions remain available and beloved, the move to replace them with French's interpretations marks a significant shift in how the franchise is presented. The new translations aim to align more closely with the current cultural footprint of the series, which has been expanded significantly through video games and the popular Netflix adaptation.

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Context of Crossroads of Ravens Release

The timing of this translation overhaul is directly linked to the release of Crossroads of Ravens , which is Sapkowski's most recent original adventure featuring Geralt. This prequel, detailing the witcher's early days, is already available in English thanks to French's work. The inclusion of the older titles in the same translation project was part of the broader deal that brought the new prequel to Western readers. This strategy allows Hachette to present a unified bibliographic entry point for new fans who discover the series through the newer media adaptations.

Market Impact and Fan Reactions

This scheduling change has implications for readers who have been waiting for updated translations of the earlier books. The delay provides additional time for the new versions of The Last Wish and Blood of Elves to be finalized and localized. Fans who acquired the French-translated Crossroads of Ravens will eventually be able to read the earlier entries in the same linguistic style, creating a more cohesive reading experience. The industry watches closely to see how the new translations perform against the established legacy of Stok's work in the long-running fantasy market.