It's HAAM Music Monday, powered by FVF Law, and today we're celebrating Austin-based singer-songwriter Amy Atchley for a special Music Monday performance.Known

FLOOD WATCH for most of our area from 7 pm Sunday through 7 pm Tuesday. Isolated 6"+ rain totals are possible and could result in flooding.

In addition to celebrating the release of her latest music, Amy Atchley has an upcoming release celebration show, taking place Thursday at 7 p.m. at Quack's Soundspace. In addition to celebrating the release of her latest music, Amy Atchley has an upcoming release celebration show, taking place Thursday at 7 p.m. at Quack's Soundspace.recently released her brand-new single, Light of My Life, which became available on streaming platforms Friday.

The new release showcases the Texas artist's signature storytelling style and emotional depth that have helped her build a loyal following in the Austin music community. Known for her hauntingly beautiful vocals and thoughtful songwriting, Atchley recently released her brand-new single, Light of My Life, which became available on streaming platforms Friday. The new release showcases the Texas artist's signature storytelling style and emotional depth that have helped her build a loyal following in the Austin music community.

In addition to celebrating the release of her latest music, Amy Atchley has an upcoming release celebration show, taking place Thursday at 7 p.m. at Quack's Soundspace. The event will give fans an opportunity to hear the new single live and support one of Austin’s talented local artists. Viewers can listen to Light of My Life wherever they stream music and follow Atchley online for updates on upcoming performances and future releases.

Austin-based injury attorneys committed to supporting Central Texas musicians and the local arts community. Through year-round volunteer efforts, donations, and advocacy, FVF Law supports HAAM , helping provide affordable healthcare and wellness resources to low-income working musicians throughout the Austin area.continue to help preserve Austin’s vibrant live music culture by supporting the artists who make the city’s music scene thrive.

Together, organizations like FVF Law and HAAM continue to help preserve Austin’s vibrant live music culture by supporting the artists who make the city’s music scene thrive. San Marcos Emergency Services stated Sunday evening that I-35 near Aquarena Springs was closed in both directions at Exit 207 after an oversized load struck powA large crash shut down both directions of I-35 in north Austin Sunday morning. APD now says that all lanes have since reopened.

APD says that the call for the cLightning struck two homes within minutes of each other early Monday in neighborhood south of Marble Falls, destroying one house and damaging another, accordingOne person was pronounced deceased after being transported following a crash in east Austin on Sunday. ATCEMS reported around 1 p.m. that medics were at the scenThe Lower Colorado River Authority opened one floodgate each at Tom Miller Dam and Lake Bastrop Dam Monday morning to release floodwaters following overnight st





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