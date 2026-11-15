Haaland Lists Career History to Dodge Man City Financial Charges Question

Erling Haaland avoids direct answers about Manchester City's financial verdict by listing youth teams from 2009 to 2018, citing lack of knowledge about the legal battle.

Erling Haaland delivered a lengthy monologue during a television interview to avoid directly answering questions regarding Manchester City's guilty verdict for financial wrongdoing. The Norwegian striker questioned how he was expected to respond to the club's legal troubles while highlighting his commitment to the team. This incident occurred after he scored in Norway's 3-1 victory over Wales on Saturday. The star player's response lasted two minutes and 14 seconds as he detailed his career history instead of addressing the club's appeal.

Haaland Details Career Timeline From 2009

Haaland insisted it was difficult for him to answer a question about Manchester City's guilty verdict, with the club currently appealing against the decision of an independent commission. His answer began by reeling off the teams he represented from 2009 to 2018, which are the exact years covered by the charges. He started by listing his youth academy days, stating he played for Bryne U9s in 2009 and the U10s in 2010. He continued through the ranks, mentioning the U11s in 2011, the U12s in 2012, and the U13s in 2013. The forward paused to ask if the interviewer really wanted the whole list before continuing. He mentioned playing for the U14s in 2014, the U15s and the national team in 2015, and the U16s in 2016. He noted moving up to Bryne's first team, second team, and youth team in 2017 before going to Molde in 2017 and remaining with Molde in 2018. During his time at Molde, he played for the first team, Molde 2, and a bit with the youth team.

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Haaland stressed that he struggles to answer the question because it is a legal battle between the Premier League and Manchester City. He pointed out that a panel will deal with the case, leaving him unsure if he is supposed to provide a specific response. He suggested that fellow Norwegians who were at Manchester City during that period might be in a better place to offer insight. He listed Abdisalam Ibrahim, Martin Samuelsen, and Omar Elabdellaoui as players who were there at the time. He also remembered Kjetil Haug being part of the squad but admitted he could not recall a couple of other names. He emphasized that it is a difficult question to answer when he does not know that much about the legal proceedings.

Commitment to Manchester City Contracts

Haaland distanced himself from the case while listing the teams he played for from 2009 to 2018, the time covered by the charges. He assumed answers would come eventually but stated he had not read much about the situation. He confessed that he is focused on trying to perform for Manchester City, a club he signed a five-year deal with in 2022. He also highlighted signing a new nine-and-a-half-year deal in late 2024, stating that this contract says everything about the matter. He affirmed that he is a Manchester City player and is incredibly happy there, despite the potential ramifications if the club fails in its appeal. Haaland understood that the interviewer wanted a headline but reiterated that he made a pretty good choice by joining the club in 2022. He pointed to the trophies he has won and how he has developed on and off the pitch as evidence of his satisfaction.

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Commission Ruling and Financial Sanctions

Manchester City were found guilty of the vast majority of charges brought against them by the Premier League for financial wrongdoing when the verdict was released in September. An independent commission ruled that Manchester City had disguised payments worth £900 million in a nine-year period with sham deals. The club was found to have artificially inflated sponsorship agreements and pumped money into the club from its Abu Dhabi owners via disguised payments. This financial maneuvering was done in a bid to swerve Premier League spending rules. Manchester City have continued to insist they had irrefutable evidence proving their innocence. However, if the club loses its appeal, the Premier League has a range of sanctions at their disposal. These potential penalties include relegation or expulsion from the league, which represents a severe threat to the club's status.

Current League Performance and Future Outlook

Haaland, who has won eight major honours at the club including the Treble in 2023, was asked about whether the case has affected his thoughts on his Manchester City future. He responded by noting that they are standing there after winning an international match and are top of their group in Europe. He acknowledged that things are not going so well for Manchester City in the league but stated they will try to turn that around against Fulham. He emphasized that they cannot focus on the league issues right now because they must focus on playing Denmark. Manchester City have won twice and lost three times in the Premier League since the independent commission verdict was announced in September. Enzo Maresca's side have slipped to six points behind reigning champions Arsenal following their drop off in form. The team must now navigate the remainder of the season while the legal appeal process continues in the background.