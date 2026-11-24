The fashion designer outed her husband’s infidelity last month, resulting in a shocking cheating scandal.

Hila shared the news Monday in an emotional Instagram message posted on the “H3 Podcast” official account. She explained that she had to step away from the new project to heal and protect her mental health.

“H3” podcaster Hila Klein announced Monday she’s stepped away from working on a new show following her decision to file for divorce from husband, Ethan Klein. Hila and Ethan are seen here at the Streamy Awards in Los Angeles in August 2023. She filed for divorce earlier this month after discovering his affair.

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The fashion designer said she’s devastated by the turn of events after discovering her husband’s affair, and subsequentlyShe wrote, “I love this community we’ve built together so much, and I love this crew like my own family. Walking away from something that has been such a huge part of my life has been incredibly painful. ”They’re seen here in 2025. The fashion designer said she’s stepping away from the new project to focus on healing and her mental health.

“We stand with Hila and will support her every step of the way,” the message read. Hila first addressed the drama in an emotional Instagram post in October, noting she was “living in a nightmare I can’t wake up from. ” “The betrayal I feel is immeasurable,” she told her followers.

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“The person I loved and trusted for 20 years evaporated overnight. He was my safe place, my partner in marriage, parenting, and business. My only family on this side of the world. How do I even begin to make sense of this?

”Hila admitted at the time that she was unsure of “what comes next” for her, and shared that she was “in survival mode, trying to navigate separation, co-parenting, and unthinkable heartbreak. ” She later gave more details about the affair in a lengthy YouTube video, sharing that after she confronted her husband about his “odd behavior,” he admitted to kissing someone one time when he was drunk.

Hila claimed he also told her additional “traumatizing and triggering” details that were “devolved and just insane. ” Ethan, 41, and Hila, 38, launched their video podcast in 2016.

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"H3" podcaster Hila Klein announced Monday she's stepped away from working on a new show following her decision to file for divorce from husband, Ethan Klein. Hila and Ethan are seen here at the Streamy Awards in Los Angeles in August 2023. She filed for divorce earlier this month after discovering his affair. They're seen here in 2025.

The fashion designer said she's stepping away from the new project to focus on healing and her mental health.