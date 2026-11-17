RODEOHOUSTON released its 2027 genre calendar, previewing genres coming to Reliant Stadium including country, pop, Latin, rock, R&B, and Christian, with the full entertainer lineup set to be announced.

The wait is over... well, almost. RODEOHOUSTON has given fans their first peek at what’s coming to Reliant Stadium in 2027, and it’s shaping up to be one for the books.

The 2027 entertainer genre calendar is officially live on the RODEOHOUSTON website, and mobile app, and across all Rodeo social media channels. Whether you’re a country die-hard, a Latin music lover, or a pop fanatic, this year’s lineup is bringing something for everyone -- spanning country, pop, Latin, rock, R&B, Christian, and more.

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Houston native Beyoncé makes Grammy history as first artist to reach 100 nominations 2027 RODEOHOUSTON® Entertainer Genre Calendar 2027 RODEOHOUSTON® Entertainer Genre Calendar Country | Opening Day, presented by Shell Federal Credit Union Rock | Armed Forces Appreciation Day, presented by Crown Royal R&B | Black Heritage Day, presented by Kroger Country | First Responders Day, presented by BP America Country | Community Day, presented by TC Energy Country | Volunteer Appreciation Day, presented by Phillips 66 Regional Mexican | Go Tejano Day, presented by La Michoacana Meat Market Think of the genre calendar as the ultimate teaser.

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The full entertainer lineup won’t drop until Thursday, January 7, 2027, at approximately 7 p.m. CST via @rodeohouston on social media — but now you’ve got a head start on knowing what genres are headed to Reliant Stadium. Think you know who’s performing? RODEOHOUSTON is bringing back its fan-favorite Guess the Lineup contest, and the prize is seriously worth playing for. You just have to submit your entry before January 3, 2027.

Mark your calendar: Tickets go on sale January 14 Once the full lineup drops, you won’t have long to wait for tickets. Individual RODEOHOUSTON tickets go on sale to the public on Thursday, January 14, 2027, in two waves — 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. — with prices starting at $35.