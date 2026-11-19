Party season starts here!

Party season is here, and with it comes the inevitable sequins and shimmer you’d expect to find in the run-up to the big day. However, H&M’s showstopper Studio Holiday collection is doing things a bit differently this year, and, as someone who always picks tailored trousers and a silk draped top over anything too 'festive', it's safe to say I'm rejoicing in this alternative take on indulgent dressing.

The highly anticipated collection embodies layers of softness and romance in the theatrical spirit of early 1900s Paris opera houses and grand salons, with a sharp and contemporary edge, and lashings of holiday glamour. It's sure to be a hit.

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As a fashion editor, over the years I’ve worked out that the best dressed person at any party is the guest with a nonchalant elegance, usually in a classic monochrome palette, and the most important ingredient of all – the confidence that comes with wearing something so subtly chic. Treat H&M Studio collection, full of slick black, clotted cream and wine red, as a cheat-code way to achieve this – and all at a high street price tag.

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While it may differ from the usual seasonal trappings of party-wear, don’t be fooled – the collection is still full of decadent textures, romantic ruffles, sparkling rich jewels and fluid fringing for that indulgent feeling you want from your party-wear wardrobe. Proof you don’t have to do all the bells and whistles – and sequins – to bring the revelry spirit. The best part?

Not only will these pieces become your favourite party wear go-to picks, festive season after festive season , but the collection can also be worn as separates all year round. The black bubble hem top with its delightfully plunging square neckline makes it the perfect date night go-to with jeans. While the cream frayed hem dress would make for a well-dressed guest at a summer party.