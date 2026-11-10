H&M's 'lavish' party season collection looks so polished and expensive

From going out tops to trophy jackets...

With the party season invites rolling in, the hunt for festive evening wear is officially on. Thankfully, the high street is packed with new-in partywear right now – from The latest collection to land on our radar comes courtesy of H&M. The high street retailer just dropped its Lavish Traditions edit online, offering a fresh take on occasion dressing.

Featuring fluid draping, statement jacquards and sharp tailoring, it feels luxe and elevated, with elegant pieces that are perfect for everything from the office Christmas party to festive drinks with friends and New Year's Eve plans. Tapping into some of this season's biggest trends, it proves evening wear doesn't have to be all about sequins at this time of year.

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With silky jacquard fabrics, on-trend fringing and statement capes, it's ideal for those who are after polished alternatives to the usual glitz of party season. Best of all, these are pieces you'll keep reaching for long after the festivities are over, whether for date nights or dinners with friends. When it comes to the highlights, the silky ivory Halterneck Top With Scarf is up there with our favourites.

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The beaded fringe detailing is so on trend, and perfect for party season paired with a silky midi skirt or clashing velvet trousers. What's more, it looks so much more expensive than its £24.99 price tag. For something a little sharper, try the Tailored Viscose-blend Blazer. The lapel-less style is long and tailored, with subtle shoulder pads and curved braided buttons that give it a chic edge.

At £84.99, it's more of an investment piece but one you'll wear beyond December too. M&S x Kelly Hoppen's £40 'personality cushion' is finally back in stockHolly Willoughby's polished 'mini tux dress' is party season magicThis 'cocoa polka dot' going out top is winter's most polished style