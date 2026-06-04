H-E-B donates $500,000 to build basketball courts

H-E-B is donating $500K for youth basketball courts in underserved areas of San Antonio, Austin, Brownsville and Corpus Christi as the Spurs reach the NBA Finals, plus surprise tickets, free groceries and signed jerseys.

H-E-B is donating $500,000 to help fund new youth basketball courts in underserved communities across San Antonio, Austin, Brownsville and Corpus Christi as the San Antonio Spurs advance to the NBA Finals.

SAN ANTONIO — The donation will be presented Thursday to Spurs Give, the official nonprofit organization of Spurs Sports & Entertainment. As part of the celebration, H-E-B also purchased tickets to Game 2 of the NBA Finals, which will be distributed to select customers at various stores Thursday.

Earlier this week, customers received surprise tickets to Game 1. The donation presentation and ticket giveaway are scheduled from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the H-E-B Plus! located at 6818 S. Zarzamora St. Interviews with H-E-B, Spurs Give representatives and Bowen will be available. One of the more confusing and talked-about moments of Game 1 of the NBA Finals came when a fan ran onto the court during the second half.

SAN ANTONIO - Another 18-wheeler has flipped over on the infamous Finesilver Curve, a stretch of highway notorious for truck rollovers, spilling oil and triggering a hazmat response early Thursday morning. The crash happeATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas - An Atascosa County jury has sentenced a man to life in prison for the 2023 murder of Jorge Erosa, capping a nearly three-year investigation and prosecution.

Samuel Ponce was sentenced June 2 afterThe National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa, confirmed the presence of New World screwworm on June 3, officials said.





News4SA / 🏆 251. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Social Security recipients face losing $500 a Month in 2032–Map shows whereThe longstanding Social Security shortfall could cause huge benefit cuts if lawmakers fail to address the problem.

Read more »

Your Social Security check could be cut by $500 a month in 2032, report findsBeneficiaries would continue receiving payments if Social Security's trust fund is depleted, but checks could shrink by about 24%, according to a new report.

Read more »

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: A Peacetime Disaster In San Diego BayStream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, June 4, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV. A mix of poignant and dramatic stories: One of the worst peacetime disasters in the history of the United States Navy happened in San Diego Bay more than a century ago. A huge fire in balboa Park in the 1920s. The day Chula Vista was suddenly flooded with silver dollars.

Read more »

Arizona BNSF train burglary investigation leads to discovery of over $500K worth of stolen goods: sheriffAuthorities say over a half million dollars worth of stolen goods were recovered after a train was burglarized in northern Arizona.

Read more »