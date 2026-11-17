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A massive 50-foot grand fir arrived at the park this morning, marking the beginning of preparations for the 42nd annual H-E-B Christmas Tree Lighting celebration.

SAN ANTONIO — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown San Antonio as crews prepare Travis Park for one of the city's biggest holiday traditions. A massive 50-foot grand fir arrived at the park this morning, marking the beginning of preparations for the 42nd annual H-E-B Christmas Tree Lighting celebration.

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Over the coming days, crews will transform the towering tree into a holiday centerpiece, decorating it with more than 10,000 white lights and dozens of handmade ornaments. The annual celebration returns Nov. 27, bringing families together for an evening of holiday festivities in the heart of downtown. The fun begins at 4 p.m. with holiday crafts, giveaways, live music and a special appearance by Santa Claus.

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The main event comes at 6:20 p.m., when thousands of lights will illuminate the giant Christmas tree. The celebration is free and open to the public, giving families a chance to enjoy the holiday atmosphere without spending a dime. VIA Metropolitan Transit will also offer free bus rides for those attending the celebration, making it easier to enjoy the festivities without worrying about downtown parking.

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