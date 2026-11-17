New economic analysis reveals H-1B visa policies reduced earnings for US graduates in computer science and engineering, contradicting claims of labor shortages.

Historical data and recent economic analysis indicate that the H-1B visa program failed to solve the alleged tech labor shortage while simultaneously depressing wages for American workers in key technical fields. The initial premise of the program was to address a temporary shortage of computer programmers, allowing employers to hire up to 65,000 skilled foreign workers with college degrees to maintain America's leadership in technology until domestic training could catch up.

Visa Caps and Admission Mechanics

The structure of the H-1B program allowed for significant expansion of the foreign workforce beyond initial caps. Extensions for workers already admitted never counted against the statutory limit, meaning the actual number of H-1B holders could grow independently of new annual caps. After just two years, the potential pool reached 130,000 workers, although employers did not actually hit the cap in the early years of the program.

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Recognizing the perceived gap, Congress temporarily raised the annual ceiling to 115,000 in 1998. Before the limit was scheduled to return to 65,000, lawmakers increased it again to 195,000 for three years. The ceiling eventually returned to 65,000, but Congress added another 20,000 places for workers with advanced U.S. degrees. These changes failed to fill the alleged domestic skills gap, which reportedly continued to grow according to tech industry leaders.

Lack of Official Workforce Data

A major obstacle in assessing the true scale of the program is the absence of an official, regularly updated headcount of individuals physically present and working under H-1B status. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) last provided a formal authorized-to-work population estimate of approximately 583,000 as of September 30, 2019.

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More recent estimates come from external organizations rather than government bodies. The pro-immigration advocacy group FWD.US has conducted its own analyses regarding the workforce size. Critics argue that the lack of official statistics suggests a desire to obscure the true scale of the visa worker program.

Impact on American Earnings and Education

Research by economist George Borjas indicates that temporary high-skill immigration substantially depressed American earnings in the very fields the policy aimed to encourage. Americans were told to learn coding while the labor market conditions made it less financially rewarding to do so. Borjas found that American workers with master's degrees and undergraduate majors in computing experienced significant financial losses.

Borjas examines the broader temporary high-skill workforce, including H-1Bs, foreign graduates working through Optional Practical Training, and intracompany transferees. He divided college graduates into 60 groups by educational attainment and undergraduate major, ranking them by exposure to temporary workers between 2012 and 2024. In the least exposed group, the ratio of temporary workers to natives rose from two to four.

Wage Stagnation and Economic Redistribution

Between 2012 and 2024, native college graduates in the third of skill groups with the biggest increase in temporary workers saw their earnings lag significantly. In contrast, those in the group with the smallest increase saw earnings rise by nearly six percent. Borjas estimates that native bachelor's and master's graduates in science and engineering earned 3.5 percent less in 2024 compared to a scenario without temporary programs.

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The damage is concentrated among natives with master's degrees in computing or electrical and computer engineering. While complementary skills may benefit some Americans, these gains come at the expense of competing workers. The annual net loss across roughly 13 million Americans in medium- and high-exposure groups represents a substantial redistribution of wealth. American technologists lost earnings while foreign recruits accessed better-paid jobs and employers benefited from cheaper labor.