Gypsy Rose says leaked prison phone calls with ex was a ‘turning point’ for Ken Urker before his death

The convicted felon’s ex tragically died on Oct. 1.

The convicted felon, who served time for the second-degree murder of her mom from 2016 to 2023, reflected on the recently released calls with her ex during her time at the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri, and how she told Urker she “hoped” he would overdose Gypsy Rose Blanchard alleged that her leaked prison phone calls were a “turning point” for Ken Urker before his death.

During Sunday’s episode of “60 Minutes Australia,” the felon reflected on the released calls during her time at the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri. While the felon-turned-influencer responded to that question, she then posed a vague statement: “At what point does someone’s past become?

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” However, one audio with her now ex-husband, Ryan Anderson, in March 2021 revealed she told Urker, whom she was in an on-again, off-again relationship with starting in December 2017, to overdose. Blanchard was asked if the audios were a “turning point” for Urker. “I hope he overdose,” Blanchard told Anderson, whom she was married to from July 2022 to December 2024, per a recording obtained by the Daily Mail.

“Even after I told him he could overdose and all that, like, he still kept himself on my email, like, he never took himself off no matter how bad we got into it or how bad it seemed like we were at odds,” she said. Additionally, other phone calls heard Blanchard saying racial slurs while on the phone with Anderson. Blanchard later apologized for her “racist language” in a since-deleted TikTok video posted in August.

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Blanchard and Urker started their relationship as pen pals in 2017 before getting engaged the following year. The exes parted ways for the first time in 2019, and Blanchard went on to date and marry Anderson during her eight-year sentence in July 2022, and Elsewhere in the “60 Minutes Australia” interview, Blanchard admitted she’s still trying to process Urker’s death, saying, “It’s been really difficult because, I just, I can’t make sense of anything anymore.

” Blanchard also denied being involved with Urker’s death, supporting the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office’s report that “no evidence of foul play” was found at the scene. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space. Insults, profanity, incoherent, obscene or inflammatory language and threats of any kindUser accounts will/might be blocked if we notice:So, how can you be a power user?

'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Gypsy Rose Blanchard alleged that her leaked prison phone calls were a"turning point" for Ken Urker before his death.

During Sunday's episode of"60 Minutes Australia," the felon reflected on the released calls during her time at the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri.