Ken Urker Died from Accidental Drug Overdose, Coroner Confirms

The Lafourche Parish Coroner's Office has confirmed that Ken Urker, the partner of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, died from accidental polysubstance drug toxicity. Blanchard, 35, has spoken out about her grief and the cyberbullying Urker faced.

Ken Urker, the partner of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, died from accidental polysubstance drug toxicity, the Lafourche Parish Coroner's Office has confirmed. A spokesman told The Daily Mail that the final cause of death was determined to be accidental polysubstance drug toxicity, which means an accidental drug overdose.

The case is now complete and no further testing is pending. Urker was found dead on his 34th birthday on October 1. Officials told the outlet they were contacted at 6.15pm that day. Blanchard's brother, Dylan, discovered Urker after he failed to reply to her happy birthday text, a source told TMZ.

Also read Ken Urker, Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Ex, Dies From Accidental Overdose

Police Find Drugs And Gun At Scene

Police located drug paraphernalia, including syringes and a spoon, in the bathroom next to a brown powdery substance, according to an incident report obtained by Page Six. They also found a syringe and a handgun on the nightstand next to the bed. The confirmation comes weeks after Blanchard denied that Urker had died by suicide.

Advertisement

In her first interview since his death, Blanchard, 35, was reduced to tears as she told 60 Minutes Australia reporter Amelia Adams that she is still trying to process Urker's passing. She recalled her initial reaction upon hearing the news: I just kept saying, No, no, no, no, no, no, no! This is not true. You are lying, you are making this up.

Blanchard Breaks Down In First Interview

And I just hit the floor, and I just remember screaming, screaming, screaming, screaming, No, no, no! Blanchard said it has been really difficult because she cannot make sense of anything anymore. Blanchard, who in 2016 was convicted of second-degree murder for her role in her abusive mother's death, lamented that she feels lost without Urker. So much has changed now.

I feel like I am in the dark. We had a plan for everything, she said about the life she expected to live with her late partner. We were going to do this, and we were going to do that, and everything was going to be okay because he was right by my side, I would not have to do it alone. And now that has changed and I feel lost, she tearfully emphasized.

Speaking to People, Blanchard requested compassion and privacy during the difficult time, saying, There are no words that can express the depth of this loss. I ask for privacy and compassion for our daughter, our families, and everyone grieving Ken during this incredibly painful time. I do not know if it was intentional or not, Blanchard continued. He was not in a good state of mind lately.

I am in disbelief. I cannot think, she shared before adding, I have screamed until my throat burns. He will be deeply missed, forever loved, and never forgotten. Ken was an amazing father and a man who was deeply loved, Blanchard said in an Instagram Story, referring to their daughter Aurora Raina.

Advertisement

Blanchard Cites Cyberbullying Impact On Ken

He will forever be my soulmate and my red string, a connection that time, distance, and even death can never erase. Ken endured an unimaginable level of public scrutiny and relentless cyberbullying across social media platforms, Blanchard claimed. The cruelty directed toward him was something no human being should have to endure.

Blanchard further reflected on the alleged cruelty Urker suffered online, saying, I believe the tremendous weight of that scrutiny and harassment had a profound impact on him, and I hope his passing serves as a reminder that there is a real person behind every screen, every headline, and every comment. She also praised his love for their daughter, noting that she is a beautiful reflection of his enduring spirit, and through her, a part of him will always remain with us.

I will make sure she grows up knowing how deeply her father loved her and who he was beyond what strangers on the internet chose to say about him, she added. A month before her daughter's birth, Blanchard confirmed the paternity of the child on social media, sharing that Ken is the father, rather than her ex-husband, Ryan Anderson. Blanchard was previously married to Anderson in July 2022, but they split in March 2024.

She rekindled her relationship with Urker just a month later in April. She took to social media to share the results, saying, There has been a lot of chatter around the paternity of our baby and while we have known for sure from the beginning, I feel that it is finally time to put all these theories to rest. Ken is the father.

Ken is going to be an incredible dad and we are so excited to welcome our baby girl into the world, she added. If you or someone you care about is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).