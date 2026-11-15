Gypsy Rose Blanchard Responds to Ken Urker Death Investigation

Gypsy Rose Blanchard breaks her silence regarding the death of her former fiancé Ken Urker, addressing cyberbullying claims and ongoing police investigation details.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the 35-year-old public figure known for her past criminal conviction, issued a heartfelt statement regarding the death of her former fiancé, Ken Urker, who passed away on his 34th birthday last month. Speaking to People magazine on Thursday, October 1, just hours after Urker was discovered unresponsive in his Louisiana residence, Blanchard expressed profound shock and denial at the news.

Blanchard Recalls Immediate Shock of News

Blanchard described her visceral reaction upon hearing the tragic news, stating she repeatedly insisted the events were false and that someone was lying to her. She recalled hitting the floor and screaming repeatedly that the situation was not true and that the information was fabricated. This emotional breakdown occurred as she processed the loss of Urker, who was the father of her 22-month-old daughter, Aurora.

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Details of Urker Investigation and Scene

While a specific cause of death has not been publicly released due to the ongoing investigation, reports indicate that police found drug paraphernalia at the scene where Urker was found. Blanchard admitted she did not know if his death was intentional or accidental at the time of the initial discovery. She emphasized that Urker was not in a good mental or physical state prior to his passing, adding context to the tragedy without speculating on the exact medical details.

Blanchard Addresses Cyberbullying Claims

Blanchard strongly rejected the negative public discourse surrounding Urker, labeling claims that he was in a bad state as disgusting to hear. She identified Urker as the love of her life and the father of her child, noting that no other person had ever captured her heart like he did during their nearly nine-year relationship. She shared an inspirational quote on her Instagram page on Thursday, October 8, urging people to be kind because gossip can create the darkest times in someone's life, while also using the hashtag Kenan's Law to highlight the issue of cyberbullying.

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Past Trauma and Public Scrutiny Context

Amid the speculation swirling around Blanchard's potential involvement, due to her prior second-degree murder conviction and imprisonment for her role in the death of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, she clarified her current relationship with the public. Blanchard recalled that while society was initially excited for her newfound freedom after prison, criticism soon increased. She noted that things were fine in her home life and that she and Urker were happy, but the online negativity was overwhelming.

Impact on Daughter Aurora and Future Plans

Blanchard is now focused on preserving Urker's memory for their young daughter, Aurora, who is too young to fully understand the concept of death but misses her father. Blanchard expressed feelings of being lost and in the dark, as their shared plans for the future have been abruptly dismantled. She stated that she no longer has to do things alone as Urker was by her side, and his absence has fundamentally changed her life and the life of their toddler, leaving her to navigate this new reality without him.