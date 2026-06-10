Gypsy Rose Blanchard Opens Up About Life Post-Prison and Relationship with Convicted Killer

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has detailed the events surrounding her mother's murder in a new memoir and reflected on the darker periods in her past.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has opened up about her life post-prison in her new memoir My Time to Stand. In the book she reflects on some of the darker periods in her past including her relationship with Nicholas Godejohn who is currently serving life in prison for her mother's murder.

The two met online before forming a close-knit relationship which eventually turned into a romance. Gypsy helped him plan the 2015 crime after years of alleged abuse by her mother who was believed to have the psychological disorder known as Munchausen syndrome by proxy





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Gypsy Rose Blanchard Nicholas Godejohn Murder Munchausen Syndrome By Proxy Book

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