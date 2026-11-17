Gypsy Rose Blanchard speaks about Ken Urker's death in a 60 Minutes interview, denying involvement and expressing grief over her late partner.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard revealed the profound emotional toll of losing her partner Ken Urker in her first televised interview since his unexpected death last month. The thirty-five-year-old reality television personality and former inmate became visibly overwhelmed with tears while discussing the passing of Urker, who was found dead at his home in Raceland, Louisiana, on October 1.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Describes Initial Shock

Blanchard described her immediate reaction to the news of Urker's death as one of total disbelief and visceral distress. She recounted how she repeatedly shouted that the information was false and screamed upon realizing the tragic reality of the situation. The mother of one stated that she is still attempting to process the loss of Urker, who was her fiancé and the father of their nearly two-year-old daughter, Aurora Urker.

Also read Ken Urker, Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Ex, Dies From Accidental Overdose

She emphasized that the sudden change in her life has left her feeling lost and devoid of the plans they had meticulously made for their future together. Blanchard explained that she no longer feels she can make sense of her circumstances, as she had relied on Urker to be by her side and share the burdens of their new life.

Blanchard Denies Involvement in Tragic Death

Addressing speculation regarding the cause of death, Blanchard emphatically denied having any involvement in the events that led to Ken Urker's passing. When directly asked by 60 Minutes Australia reporter Amelia Adams if she was responsible, Blanchard responded with absolute clarity, stating that she had absolutely nothing to do with the incident. She characterized any such accusations as disgusting, given that she considered Urker the love of her life and the father of her child.

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Although the official cause of death from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is still pending toxicology results, Blanchard has publicly asserted that she knows with one hundred percent certainty that Urker's death was not a suicide. She referenced a Change.org petition supporting this stance, maintaining that the circumstances surrounding his death on his thirty-fourth birthday were not self-inflicted.

Trace of a Complex Relationship History

The relationship between Blanchard and Urker has a long and intricate history that dates back to her incarceration. They first connected in 2015 when Urker became her pen pal after watching the documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest. He subsequently visited her while she was in custody for the 2015 death of her mother, Clauddine Dee Dee Blanchard, for which Blanchard was convicted of second-degree murder in 2016.

Blanchard and Urker became engaged in October 2018 before eventually separating. She later married Ryan Anderson in July 2022 while still imprisoned, a union that ended in divorce after her release in late 2023 and finalization in 2024. However, Blanchard and Urker rekindled their romance in 2024, leading to the birth of their daughter, Aurora, on December 28, 2024.

Impact on Blanchard and Future Steps

The death of Ken Urker has left Blanchard navigating a complex emotional landscape as a single mother. She described feeling like she is in the dark without the support system they had built, noting that they had a comprehensive plan for raising their daughter and managing their lives together. The loss has disrupted these carefully laid plans, forcing her to adapt to a reality she did not anticipate facing alone.

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In the aftermath of the tragedy, Blanchard honored Urker on social media, calling him an amazing father and a deeply loved man. She posted an Instagram message on October 2, referring to him as her soulmate and emphasizing a bond that she believes cannot be erased by death. The investigation by local authorities continues, with no official timeline provided for the release of final toxicology results or the resolution of the case.