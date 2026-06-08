Gymshark x Bratz Launch Seamless Activewear Collection Designed for Lifting

Gymshark and Bratz have partnered to release a new four-piece seamless activewear collection engineered for weight training. The range includes a sports bra, crop top, leggings, and shorts, featuring high-compression fabric, bum scrunch detailing, and Bratz-inspired colours. Priced between £30 and £52, the line combines functional design with bold aesthetics for gym enthusiasts.

Gymshark has launched a new collaborative activewear collection with Bratz , specifically designed for weight training and lifting. The four-piece seamless line includes a sports bra , crop top , leggings, and shorts, all crafted from high-compression, ultra-soft fabric that sculpts the body without seams.

The collection features Bratz-inspired colours such as Super-Set Pink, Indigo Purple, Dayglow Peach, Steady Purple, and Black. Key design elements include high waists, bum scrunch detailing for glute enhancement, squat-proof construction, and four-way stretch for mobility. Prices range from £30 to £52. The collection aims to combine functionality with a bold, attitude-filled aesthetic, offering affordable options for gym-goers seeking both performance and style.

The partnership blends Gymshark's expertise in performance activewear with Bratz's playful, expressive branding, creating pieces that are both technical and fashion-forward. The garments are optimized for activities like HYROX and general weight training, emphasizing comfort and a flattering silhouette. The line is available now through Gymshark's website, promoting the idea that high-quality lifting apparel does not have to be expensive. The collection's marketing highlights confidence and motivation, encouraging consumers to 'infuse your lifting rotation with a whole heap of Bratitude.

' Overall, the collaboration expands Gymshark's product range and taps into nostalgia and bold self-expression, targeting a young, style-conscious fitness audience





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Gymshark Bratz Activewear Collaboration Lifting Seamless Squat-Proof High-Waisted Bum Scrunch HYROX Sports Bra Leggings Shorts Crop Top Performance Wear

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Gymshark teams up with Bratz for a seamless, lift‑focused activewear collectionThe new Gymshark x Bratz line delivers seamless, high‑compression pieces designed for weight training, featuring bright Bratz‑inspired colours, bum‑scrunch detailing and affordable price points.

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