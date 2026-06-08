Gymshark teams up with Bratz for a seamless, lift‑focused activewear collection

The new Gymshark x Bratz line delivers seamless, high‑compression pieces designed for weight training, featuring bright Bratz‑inspired colours, bum‑scrunch detailing and affordable price points.

Gymshark has unveiled a brand new activewear line created in partnership with the iconic Bratz brand, targeting athletes and gym enthusiasts who want both performance and playful style.

The four‑piece collection is built around seamless, high‑compression fabric that promises a sculpting effect, squat‑proof durability and unrestricted movement for weight‑training sessions. Each garment - a sports bra, crop top, high‑waisted leggings and matching shorts - features a distinctive bum‑scrunch detail that lifts and defines the glutes, while a dipped waistband adds a sleek, flattering silhouette.

The seamless construction eliminates chafing and eliminates the need for extra layers, allowing the fabric to hug the body like a second skin and move in concert with every lift, squat and stretch. The colour palette draws heavily from the bright, attitude‑laden aesthetic of the Bratz dolls, offering shades such as Super‑Set Pink, Dayglow Peach, Indigo Purple, Steady Purple and a classic Black option for those who prefer a more understated look.

Prices are positioned to be accessible, ranging from thirty pounds for select pieces up to fifty‑two pounds for the premium leggings, meaning consumers can refresh their gym wardrobe without breaking the bank. The collection is marketed as an ideal choice for a variety of training formats, from high‑intensity HYROX events to regular strength sessions, and is promoted as a confidence‑boosting addition to any lifting rotation during the summer months.

Key items highlighted in the launch include the Gymshark x Bratz Light Support Sports Bra in Indigo Purple, which combines ribbed under‑bust support, adjustable straps and the same four‑way stretch fabric for maximum comfort during heavy lifts. The Crop Top in Super‑Set Pink offers a fitted midi length that enhances the torso's lines, while the Leggings in Steady Purple maintain a high waist, squat‑proof construction and the signature bum‑scrunch lift.

The Shorts in Black echo the same high‑waist, four‑way stretch design, providing all‑day comfort and a flattering shape. By marrying functional performance technology with the whimsical, bold aesthetic of Bratz, Gymshark aims to inject a dose of fun and confidence into the gym environment, encouraging wearers to feel their strongest and most stylish selves while tackling any workout





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Gymshark Bratz Collaboration Activewear Launch Seamless Gym Clothing Lift‑Focused Fashion

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