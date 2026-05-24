Gym-goer Escapes Crushing Barbell Accident

A man in China narrowly escaped being crushed by a 145kg barbell during a workout. The incident was captured on CCTV and shows the man losing his strength mid-lift, the barbell dropping, and his desperate struggle to escape.

A gym-goer in Guangdong, China , narrowly escaped being crushed by a 145kg barbell on May 5. The man, wearing a black tank-top, pink trousers, and an orange weight belt, attempted to bench press the heavy bar at a gym.

As he lifted the barbell, his strength faltered, and the weights began to drop perilously close to his chest. Unable to hold the weight away from his body, the barbell began to crush his neck. The man spun on his side and then his stomach, frantically kicking his legs in the air as he wriggled free from underneath the 145kg barbell. He escaped with only a few scrapes and bruises, but the incident was captured on CCTV footage.

Fellow gym-goers were oblivious to the near-fatal event, with one man continuing his workout while another sat on his phone. Fortunately, the only casualty was a spilled drink cup





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Gym Barbell Accident China CCTV

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Gym-goer narrowly escapes crushing barbell during workoutCCTV footage captured the moment the man lost his strength and the barbell dropped down onto him. In a matter of life and death, the man wriggled free, narrowly avoiding a potentially fatal gym accident.

Read more »

Gym-goer narrowly escapes crushing barbell during workoutCCTV footage captured the moment the man lost his strength and the barbell dropped down onto him. In a matter of life and death, the man wriggled free, narrowly avoiding a potentially fatal gym accident.

Read more »