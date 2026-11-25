This sleek, structured style is a fresh take to try for winter...

is a true capsule wardrobe staple, loved for its versatility and that effortlessly cooly appeal. While bikers have long been the most dominant leather style, there is a more polished option to consider – and this more structured alternative is set to become your new go-to winter layer, as The actress was spotted wearing a short, double-breasted leather jacket while out in New York this week.

Straying away from the typical asymmetric front zip of a biker and the roomy shape of a classic bomber, Gwyneth's glossy jacket had a boxy silhouette, which borrowed a few signature features from a timeless trench coat. Layered over a grey rollneck and teamed with slouchy tailored trousers and pointed heels, this black jacket added a fresh finishing touch to Gwyneth's sleek daytime look. A pair of square sunglasses were all that was needed to complete this effortless aesthetic.

Also read Gwyneth Paltrow Gave Us Two Holiday Outfits for the Price of One

Double-breasted leather jackets were prominent in the autumn/winter 2026 collections, with Alaia's fitted blazers leading the way. If you're on the hunt for something similar on the high street, look to the belted double-breasted designs atalso has a chic funnel neck style in a rich chocolate brown shade. Made from real leather, you can of course expect to pay higher prices, but these are also investment pieces that you can rely on for years to come.

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