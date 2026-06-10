Gwyneth Paltrow's Luxury Israel Campaign Sparks Criticism and Praise

Gwyneth Paltrow has sparked a wave of both criticism and praise after starring in a new campaign for a luxury residential development in Israel. The American actress, 53, is shown waking up in a high-rise apartment building and getting ready for the day, listing the benefits of living near a park.

Gwyneth Paltrow has sparked a wave of both criticism and praise after starring in a new campaign for a luxury residential development in Israel . The American actress, 53, is shown waking up in a high-rise apartment building and getting ready for the day, listing the benefits of living near a park.

There's a reason the world's most iconic buildings are by a park, she says, as she tells a driver to take her to 51 Park - a major luxury residential development in the affluent Israeli city of Herzliya. But Paltrow's collaboration with Israeli real estate group Aviv Melisron has divided opinions on social media, with several users accusing her of supporting the country's war in Gaza and Lebanon.

Some users have accused Paltrow of being consciously uncoupled from morality, while others have praised her for remaining proud of her Jewish heritage and showing support for Israel at a time when there has been a surge in antisemitism around the world following Hamas's October 7, 2023, attacks. Paltrow has previously spoken publicly about her Jewish heritage and support for Israeli hostages who were taken into Gaza.

The October 7 attacks saw 1,200 Israelis killed and dozens abducted, and plunged the region into a devastating war. Israel's retaliatory offensive in Gaza killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and displaced most of the population of some two million, often multiple times, before a fragile ceasefire took hold in October. Its latest war with the Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon has killed some 3,500 people and displaced over 1.2 million.

Both campaigns have drawn allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity, which Israel has adamantly denied. Some users have praised Paltrow for using her platform to raise awareness of the Israeli hostages' plight and for standing on the right side of history. They have also thanked her for not allowing woke cancel culture to prevent her from showing her Jewish pride





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