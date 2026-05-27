Gwyneth Paltrow Praises Daughter Apple Martin's Movie Role Opposite Jude Law

Gwyneth Paltrow shares her pride for daughter Apple Martin's debut in a Nancy Meyers film starring Jude Law and Owen Wilson.

Gwyneth Paltrow has spoken for the first time about her daughter Apple Martin landing a movie role opposite her former The Talented Mr Ripley costar Jude Law .

The 53-year-old GOOP founder was talking to Savannah Guthrie on the Today show when she beamed over her mini-me child.

'I am really proud of her, really thrilling,' the Oscar winner said as she wore a pale blue sleeveless dress with slingback heels. When asked about Law, the blonde said, 'Jude Law is in it,' as if she was very impressed adding that Owen Wilson was also starring in the film.

'It's incredible,' she offered as she smiled. When Guthrie asked the Marty Supreme actress what advice she would give to young people going into show business she shared, 'That it's hard. It's a difficult road but it's worth pursuing if that's their absolute truth.

' The conversation then shifted to Paltrow's son Moses, who is signed with Interscope Records for his band People I've Met. She described him as 'such a nice boy' and praised his musical talent. Paltrow was on Today to discuss bringing her Goop kitchen to New York City. The 22-year-old Apple Martin will be starring in a Nancy Meyers movie, it was shared after graduating from college.

Meyers has directed some of the most popular rom-coms of all time, including Something's Gotta Give, The Holiday and It's Complicated. Her new film has just started production and is set for release on Christmas Day next year.

In addition to Law and Wilson, the film is starring Kieran Culkin and Penelope Cruz, according to Deadline. The plot has not yet been disclosed, but Meyers dropped a hint three years ago that the film is semi-autobiographical. It is about 'a group of people making a film and the magic and mystery of what we do,' she wrote online. Meyers is directing from her own script and producing alongside Ilona Herzberg, with Diana Pokorny and Paula Case exec producing.

The film is set to be released on December 25, 2027. Martin posted about the acting job on her Insta Stories as she added a note.

'Dream come true!!! Thank you @nmeyers for taking a chance on me,' wrote Martin on her Insta Stories as she added two red hearts. Apple Martin makes her feature film debut in Meyers' comedy after signing on with a power agent at CAA. She is also working with her mother Paltrow's manager Cade Hudson at Hudson Management Group.

Apple's other acting credit is a small role on the show Rooster with Steve Carell. Martin recently graduated from Vanderbilt University in Nashville with a degree in Law, History and Society. The blonde has appeared in fashion campaigns for brands such as Gap, self-portrait and Chloé. She has also collaborated with French fashion house Chanel.

Earlier this month, the college graduate debuted as the face of Chloe. Paltrow has already worked with three of the other actors her daughter will star with. She played Law's lover in 1999's The Talented Mr Ripley, worked with Cruz in the 2007 film The Good Night, and had scenes with Wilson in the 2001 comedy The Royal Tenenbaums. Other costars on the film include Tony Hale, Beverly D'Angelo, and Erin Doherty.

When Guthrie asked what advice Paltrow would give to young people entering show business, she emphasized the importance of perseverance and warned against reading comments about oneself. This family story is a heartwarming glimpse into the next generation of Hollywood talent, with Apple Martin following in her famous mother's footsteps under the guidance of a legendary director





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Gwyneth Paltrow Apple Martin Jude Law Nancy Meyers Film Role

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