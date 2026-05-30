Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up About 'Wrath' She Still Feels Years After Trust Was Violated

Gwyneth Paltrow has opened up about the wrath she still feels years after her trust was violated by someone close to her. The 53-year-old actress told Belgian psychotherapist Esther Perel that if she put those angry feelings into words, 'it would be really shocking,' during a recent episode of the Goop podcast, AI and Modern Dating.

Gwyneth Paltrow has opened up about the wrath she still feels years after her trust was violated by someone close to her. The 53-year-old actress told Belgian psychotherapist Esther Perel that if she put those angry feelings into words, 'it would be really shocking,' during a recent episode of the Goop podcast, AI and Modern Dating.

Paltrow revealed that the situation happened 'a number of years ago,' but still preys on her mind. She didn't reveal any more details about the person who injured her but added: 'I was still really caught by the feeling, like, these incredibly big feelings around betrayal.

' Perel, the author of The State of Affairs and Mating in Captivity, told Paltrow that someone betraying you is one thing, but if that person doesn't account for their behavior it can lead to the victim struggling to trust themselves. The expert on modern relationships, intimacy and sexuality added that the offending person could have been out of your life for '10 years,' but the hurt may still linger.

Paltrow was also asked about the subject of infidelity and how couples can heal after such an episode.

'How people are able to take this incredible breach of trust, right? You always have one eye open,' Paltrow went on.

'How do couples really who've experienced infidelity, is there a true way back to trust? ' Perel stated: 'To some people, a one night stand is as painful as a 20-year affair. ' Paltrow didn't volunteer any names or offer any more details on the 'situation' with her former friend, but did mention a certain 'frenemy' in a 2009 Goop newsletter and how she felt 'happiness' when she heard the individual had fallen on bad times





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