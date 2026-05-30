Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up About Lingering Wrath After Trust Was Broken

Gwyneth Paltrow shares on her Goop podcast the intense anger she still feels years after a trust violation, and discusses betrayal, infidelity, and healing with psychotherapist Esther Perel.

Gwyneth Paltrow , the Oscar-winning actress and founder of the lifestyle brand Goop, recently opened up about a deeply personal experience of betrayal that still evokes intense feelings of wrath years later.

During an episode of her podcast AI and Modern Dating, Paltrow, now 53, engaged in a candid conversation with Belgian psychotherapist Esther Perel, renowned for her work on relationships, infidelity, and trust. Paltrow confessed that she has been carrying a powerful sense of anger over a situation where someone close to her broke her trust. She described this feeling as wrath and noted that if she were to verbalize her inner thoughts aloud, they would be shocking.

The incident occurred a number of years ago, yet it continues to prey on her mind, demonstrating how deep wounds can persist over time. Paltrow did not reveal the identity of the person or the specifics of the betrayal, but she questioned whether such a reaction is universal when someone you truly trust betrays you. Perel, author of The State of Affairs and Mating in Captivity, offered a psychological perspective on the aftermath of betrayal.

She explained that beyond the immediate pain, the real damage often lies in the victim losing trust in themselves. When you place your faith in someone and they violate that trust, it can shatter your confidence and make you doubt your own judgment. Perel noted that even if the offending person has been out of your life for a decade, the hurt can linger because the betrayal fundamentally alters how you see the world.

You become hypervigilant, always waiting for the next person to hurt you. This self-distrust can be more debilitating than the betrayal itself, as it affects your ability to form new relationships and trust again. The conversation then shifted to infidelity in romantic partnerships. Paltrow wondered whether couples can truly recover from such a breach, especially when the nature of the cheating varies.

She contrasted a one-night stand on a business trip with having a serious girlfriend on the side, asking if one is more forgivable. Perel responded that the perception of pain is subjective; to some, a single indiscretion can be as devastating as a long-term affair. Healing requires the betrayer to take full responsibility, demonstrate remorse, and commit to transparency over time.

In a related revelation, Paltrow recalled a past experience with a frenemy, which she had written about in a 2009 Goop newsletter. At the time, she described a person who was determined to hurt her and took actions that caused deep upset and anger. She initially restrained herself from retaliating, choosing to take the high road.

However, when she later learned that something unfortunate and humiliating had happened to this individual, her reaction was not pity but relief and even happiness. This admission further illustrates the complexity of emotions surrounding betrayal. Paltrow's willingness to discuss these raw feelings on her platform shows her commitment to exploring mental health and human relationships. The episode serves as a reminder that even successful and seemingly composed individuals grapple with unresolved anger and the long shadow of broken trust.

It also highlights the importance of addressing these emotions with professional guidance, as Perel provided valuable insights into the mechanisms of trust, betrayal, and healing. Ultimately, Paltrow's vulnerability in sharing her wrath may help others who carry similar burdens feel less alone





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